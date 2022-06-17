JK Tyre Celebrate 40 Years of Motorsport in India

JK Tyre make some announcements as they celebrate 40 years of motorsport in India.

JK Tyre’s contribution to Indian motorsport is massive. To be precise, they have been one of the biggest race promoters in the country for 40 years now. During this time, JK Tyre have been crucial in conducting multiple national championships across numerous disciplines. Furthermore, they are also responsible for spotting and nurturing talent who have represented India on the global stage. This year will be the 25th National Racing Championship organized by JK Tyre.

Arjuna Awardee, Gaurav Gill, is one of India’s best rally drivers and he is currently a JK Tyre talent. He has won the Asia Pacific Rally Championship thrice and the Indian National Rally Championship seven times. With JK Tyre’s backing, he will represent India in the World Rally Championship (WRC) 2022. We look forward to see Gill racing in the WRC Safari Rally in Kenya scheduled from June 23-26. He will be driving a Škoda Fabia R5 in WRC2 with co-driver Gabriel Morales. The car develops 290 hp with a maximum torque of 425 Nm. The rally features 19 special stages covering almost 365 km of competition across challenging dirt roads, rocky and rutted tracks, and unpredictable weather which can transform dry and dusty trails into muddy bogs. His previous WRC outing was in 2019 when he raced in the Rally of Turkey.

“I am excited to return to WRC after a hiatus of over two years. I have utilized these two years of the pandemic to reflect on my previous participations and have worked on improving my fitness and performance holistically while engaging in various top-end activities besides National Rally Championship. I am thankful to JK Tyre Motorsport for their support and I am optimistic about claiming good results for the country and the team,” said Gaurav Gill.

JK Tyre continue to stand by their commitment to nurture talent in India and announced a scholarship programme of €300,000 (approximately Rs 2.5 crore). Up to four athletes who have performed well in the domestic championships will be shortlisted because the first one is 17-year-old Amir Sayed from Kottayam who became the JK Tyre Novice Cup Champion in 2020 by winning all the 12 races of the season in his category. Amir is supported by JK Tyre Motorsport and is participating in the French F4 Championship this year.

Story: Joshua Varghese

