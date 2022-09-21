Hyundai Venue: Gujarat Cultural Venue

Story by: Kurt Morris

Photography: Akshay Hiwale



Gujarat is indeed a traveller’s dream thanks to its colourful culture, delectable cuisine, stunning tourist destinations, and the friendly people that can be found all around this magnificent state. The easiest way for us to explore is to set out on a road trip to Gujarat’s tourist attractions.



In terms of both size and population, Gujarat is the sixth-largest state in India. Beaches, temples, and medieval cities are Gujarat’s most famous attractions. Wildlife reserves and hill resorts are also available to the keen traveller, helping to show off the best of the state to its guests. Gujarat offers a wide variety of experiences to the curious traveller. From charming traditions and culture to mouthwatering cuisine, stunning landscapes, exhilarating animals, and a rich civilization with origins dating back more than 4,000 years.



Now let us come to our mobility partner for this road trip across Gujarat. It was the all-new Hyundai Venue that has just been launched recently. Hyundai sent over the Venue in a stunning shade of Titan Grey that really makes this SUV look sharp. The redesigned front grille for the Venue adheres to the automaker’s “Sensuous Sportiness” design ethos. This black grille with black surrounds that continue up to the redesigned turn indicators, which now have a three-piece horizontal graphic, dominates the fascia. The Venue looks most distinctive from the back. An LED light stripe that spans the width of the vehicle connects the split tail-lamp clusters on either side with new graphics.



A floating touchscreen infotainment system and silver accents on the air conditioning vents, door handles, and centre console are among the features inside the new Venue’s cabin. The front seats feel about the right size, and the movable armrest has plenty of room for storage—perfect for extended long drives like a road trip.



Talking about road trips, we set off on our journey to the great state of Gujarat. Our starting point for this journey is the second largest city in the Indian state of Gujarat, Vadodara, also referred to as Baroda. It is located 141 kilometres from Gandhinagar, the state capital, on the banks of the Vishwamitri River and acts as the Vadodara district’s administrative centre. It is known for being the educational and cultural centre of Gujarat and is located on the banks of the river Vishwamistri. The people of Baroda are quite open-minded, kind, lively, and full of life, and their excitement is palpable during the city’s festive seasons.



We headed to the Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, Gujarat, India, which was constructed by the Gaekwad family, a prominent Maratha family, who ruled the Baroda State. The members of the royal family, who are revered by the people of Baroda, continue to reside in the opulent palace that Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III erected in 1890. The Lakhsmi Vilas, which is four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, is thought to be the biggest private home ever constructed. The interiors of the opulent residence, designed by architect Charles Mant in the Indo-Saracenic style, are reminiscent of various European architectural schools.



Exquisite. Grand. Opulent. Dignified. As I strolled through the Hathi Hall, which is home to Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings of the Lakhsmi Vilas Palace, my mind began to rush at a faster than usual rate. If you are having trouble visualising the glitz of this specific location, think of the set from the Bajirao Mastani song Deewani Mastaani. You must visit this location if you are in Gujarat’s cultural centre because it is a symbol of the residents’ strong religious convictions.



After taking in the cultural capital of Gujrat, we make our way to Ahmedabad. One of India’s largest cities and the former capital of Gujarat is Ahmedabad, sometimes spelt Amdavad. This city is home to several well-known tourist sites and is renowned for its world-famous cotton textiles, a wide variety of delectable snacks, diamond cutting, and much more. It is located on the banks of the Sabarmati River.

Ahmedabad is closely linked to India’s freedom movement. The Dandi March, also known as the Salt March, was begun by Mahatma Gandhi from his residence in Ahmedabad during his time there. This act of civil disobedience and nonviolent resistance was directed against British authority in India. We headed to the Satyagraha Ashram, subsequently known as the Harijan Ashram, which was founded in earnest with two goals in mind: first, to continue the search for truth; second, to establish a non-violent organisation of workers who would organise and aid in securing the nation’s liberation. From 1917 through 1930, Mohandas Gandhi lived in the Sabarmati Ashram, which served as one of the key hubs of the Indian freedom movement. The idea that liberated India found a home in the Ashram throughout time. Numerous other countries and individuals benefited from it as they fought repressive forces on their own.



Having reflected on the history and significant importance of Sabramti Ashran, we wanted to grab a bite to eat. The variety of food available in Gujarat is one of the attractions. Investigating a state’s food may be the finest way to get to know it and truly understand Gujarat’s amazing culture. We made our way to the Law Garden neighbourhood, which is bustling during the day and vibrant at night, and is home to Swati Snacks’ first restaurant in Ahmedabad. The traditional dishes that customers recall eating at home and the street delicacies from carefree times are the foundation of Swati’s creative cuisine. The handvo, panki, sev puri, and baked khichadi are a few of our favourite dishes that we suggest. To complete your dinner, you may always add some fresh ice cream and sugarcane juice at the end.



Gujaratis have mastered the art of vegetarian cooking, and their mouthwatering cuisine is delicious. A Thali Meal is the ultimate delectable vegetarian feast and the best way to experience outstanding vegetarian Gujarati cuisine. The traditional Gujarati thali is one of the greatest methods to know Gujarati Cuisine. So we had to try a traditional Thali in Ahmedabad as well to get to the Gujarati food culture even better. A typical Gujarati thali includes one or two farsans, which are steamed or fried snacks, a green vegetable, a tuber or a gourd shaak are main courses with vegetables and spices blended into a curry or a spicy dry dish, a kathol braised pulses like beans, chickpeas, or dry peas, one or more yoghurt dishes like dahi (curd) and kadhi (curry). Chutneys that are sweet, sour, and spicy, pickles, ghee, and a raw or spice-steamed vegetable salad are provided as accompaniments.



Our journey’s middle point was Ahmedabad, from which we set out for the Little Rann of Kutch. Approximately 130 kilometres northwest of Ahmedabad in northern Gujarat is where you’ll find the Little Rann of Kutch. It is quite a different experience to visit the Rann during the monsoon since it demonstrates how nature always manages to thrive, even in the most extreme environments, like the Rann’s salt flats. The Little Rann provides a wide range of opportunities, from its fascinating wildlife to the abundance of flora and trees to the numerous mirages. The Wild Ass Sanctuary, one of the largest animal reserves in the nation, is located there. Its landscape ranges from expansive marshes to brown-grey soil patches with a few small thorny bushes.



We spent some time exploring the salt flats before heading to our final destination for this trip the small coastal town of Udvada. The Zoroastrian Atash Bahram fire temple is its most famous attraction. Udvada, which means literally “camels’ grazing place”, refers to the town’s previous state before becoming a fishing settlement. The main draws are Udvada Beach and the Iranshah or Atash Bahram fire temple. Even though the Atash Behram fire temple is solely accessible to adherents of the faith, the town itself is known for its delectable Parsi food.



Our entire road trip throughout the state of Gujarat was done in immense comfort all thanks to the Hyundai Venue, being an SUV, it tackled all the bad roads that the monsoon has brought us. With its 40-plus connected feature, thanks to Hyundai Blue Link technology enhanced the connected car experience with heightened convenience and comfort for us as a driver. The striking new age design of the Venue also caught people’s eye while on our road trip.





The Hyundai Venue is a very capable SUV and an excellent vehicle of choice for long joinery. It handled all the challenges we threw at it, from the inner city traffic in Ahmedabad’s metropolis to the flat planes of the little Rann of Kutch. After describing this dynamic state of Gujarat, we gain some fantastic experiences. We also take away from Gujaratis their warmth and hospitality.

