Hyundai Enhance Car Safety For Customers

Hyundai have recently announced the standardization of three-point seat belts and seat belt reminders for all seats across their entire model line-up.

This safety enhancement initiative comes as part of Hyundai’s continued commitment to providing the best safety features for its customers.

In addition to the seat belt standardization, Hyundai have also made significant upgrades to its safety features. The company has extended the standardization of six airbags to Creta, Alcazar, and IONIQ 5 models, in addition to Tucson and Kona. Furthermore, Hyundai Venue have been upgraded with four airbags as standard on its major variants. The Grand i10 Nios and Aura have also been offered with first-in-segment four airbags as standard, while the all-new Hyundai Verna have redefined safety benchmarks in its segment with six airbags as standard.

The safety upgrades don’t stop there. Hyundai have also reinforced its active safety features by upgrading Creta and Alcazar with a host of standard active and passive safety features, including Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), and rear disc brakes. Additionally, Hyundai have extended the application of Hyundai Smart Sense Level-two Advanced Safety Technology (ADAS) features from one model in 2022 (Tucson) to three models (Tucson, IONIQ 5, and the all-new Hyundai Verna) currently, and plans to expand it to other popular models in the future.

With these safety enhancements, Hyundai have made a significant leap in customer safety, demonstrating its commitment to providing the best safety features to its customers. As the largest exporter since its inception, Hyundai Motor India have continued to innovate and prioritize safety features across its line-up, providing its customers with a superior driving experience.