Hyundai Alcazar Gets a New 1.5-Litre Turbo-Petrol Engine

Hyundai unveils the 2023 Alcazar with significant updates. The new model features the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and cosmetic changes. Let’s take a look.

The all-new car is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that offers a maximum power output of 158 hp at 5,500 rpm and 253 Nm of peak torque at 1,500 to 3,500 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and an optional seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. When paired with a DCT, the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar is touted to offer a fuel efficiency of 18 km/l. On the other hand, the manual variant is said to have an ARAI-certified fuel economy of 17.5 km/l. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder CRDi diesel engine outputs a maximum power of 114 hp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine is now RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready.

The 2023 Hyundai Alcazar even comes with several cosmetic updates. The front fascia gets a redesigned front grille. Additionally, the puddle lamp logo has now been upgraded to feature the Alcazar emblem. For safety, the company has added six airbags across the range. The three-row SUV will be available in both six and seven-seater configurations. The stop-and-go feature has been made as a standard fitment.

The price starts at Rs 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available for booking. Interested customers can book the new car at authorized Hyundai dealerships across the country for Rs 25,000.

Also read: 2023 Honda City First Drive Review – City. Slicker