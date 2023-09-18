Hot V12 Bizzarrini Giotto Hyper GT Revealed

The Bizzarrini Giotto is a new V12-powered hyper GT named after the company founder; always special especially when the brand is Italian.

The new hyper grand touring car, the Bizzarrini Giotto, was first revealed in February 2023, styled by Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro at GFG Style in Turin, Italy. Six months later, the aerodynamic analysis validating the design followed and we got the first full images of the Giotto, along with the details of Bizzarrini’s exclusive naturally aspirated V12 powertrain, to be developed from a partnership with Cosworth. Together, these mark a key milestone in the journey towards the first customer deliveries planned for early 2026.

The Bizzarrini and Giorgetto partnership rekindles that of a brand first established 60 years ago when a young Giorgetto, whilst at Bertone, contributed to the design of the original iconic Bizzarrini 5300 GT. Now his subtle refinements to the bespoke carbon-fibre body of the Giotto have crafted a spiritual successor that delivers beauty, performance and usability.

The Bizzarrini Giotto has prominent dual bonnet vents of original Bizzarrinis that have evolved into a new frontal visual character. As the ultra slim LED headlights converge in the centre of the bonnet, they cradle the prominent centre-mounted Bizzarrini badge, just as it was framed on the 5300 GT.

In profile, the Bizzarrini Giotto is marked out by a reimagined triangular B-pillar of the 5300GT and a rear windscreen that wraps around so elegantly it seems to cascade onto the wheel arches. Being rear-mid-engined, the predatory stance is a visual representation of the tremendous power delivered through its rear wheels.

The new naturally aspirated Bizzarrini V12 is a poignant and fitting tribute to Giotto Bizzarrini and will have a capacity of 6,626 cc—the date of his birth, 6th June 1926. It will meet all worldwide legislative and emission regulations and is being engineered to deliver ultimate engagement and drivability. It also draws parallels to the renowned role Bizzarrini had with the original Lamborghini V12.

The Bizzarrini Giotto will commence on-road testing in late 2024, as part of an engineering programme that is being led by Bizzarrini CTO, Chris Porrit. Bizzarrini have also announced the appointment of Julian Jenkins as CEO, while former CEO Ian Fenton maintains involvement as strategic advisor.