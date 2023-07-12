From the Sun to the Road

Unveiling the seamless alliance between the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 and solar power which holds the promise of propelling us towards a greener future.



Story: Kurt Morris

Photography: Apurva Ambep

Solar energy has emerged as a crucial pillar of sustainable development, addressing the pressing need for clean and renewable power sources. By harnessing the immense potential of sunlight, solar energy systems generate electricity with minimal environmental impact, making them a vital tool in the fight against climate change.

The sun’s energy is abundant and readily available, offering a limitless supply of power that can be harnessed in various ways, from roof-top solar panels to large-scale solar power plants.

In our endeavour to explore the transformative potential of solar energy, we embarked on a captivating journey to a solar power plant, driving the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5. This remarkable vehicle represents the synergy between solar power and sustainable transport, combining ultra-modern electric vehicle technology with the clean energy generated by the sun. As we cruised along, powered by the Ioniq 5’s advanced electric drivetrain, we witnessed first-hand the seamless integration of solar energy and electric vehicles. This harmonious partnership paves the way for a greener and more sustainable future.

Let’s start off with the stunning all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a remarkable vehicle that seamlessly combines innovative design, advanced features, and exceptional performance. Its striking exterior design turns heads with its sleek lines, aerodynamic contours, and futuristic aesthetic that set it apart from traditional vehicles. The Ioniq 5’s interior offers a spacious and luxurious cabin, incorporating sustainable materials such as eco-friendly textiles and recycled plastics, showcasing Hyundai’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

Beyond its eye-catching design, the Ioniq 5 boasts of an array of incredible features. It includes a state-of-the-art infotainment system with a large touchscreen display, advanced driver-assistance systems, and seamless connectivity options. Additionally, the car offers impressive range and fast-charging capabilities, allowing drivers to cover long distances with ease and reducing charging times significantly. With its versatile interior space and practicality, the Ioniq 5 redefines electric mobility, offering both style and functionality.

Arriving at BluPine Energy’s 50 MW Solar Power Plant located in the Satara district of Maharashtra, which was made possible all thanks to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 which got us to the solar plant with great ease and comfort. We were captivated by the sight of vast arrays of photovoltaic panels each diligently converting sunlight into electricity. This solar farm was commissioned on August 14, 2017, as part of the Jawahar Nehru National Solar Mission (JNNSM) and provides electricity to approximately 50,000 houses in Maharashtra. With the plant’s efficient design and advanced technology and their cost-effectiveness, we could draw quite a few similarities between the efficiency of the solar plant and the incredible efficiency of the Ioniq 5. During our facility tour, we discovered the advantages of this site, which encompassed the generation of 96,813,912kWh of electricity and the reduction of 90,085 tonnes of greenhouse gases annually.

The experience of visiting the solar power plant, in conjunction with our journey in the Hyundai Ioniq 5, underscored the vital role that solar energy plays in shaping a sustainable future. By embracing solar power and leveraging it alongside electric vehicles, we can accelerate the transition to a cleaner and more environmentally friendly energy landscape. Together, solar energy and electric vehicles offer a powerful combination that not only reduces our carbon footprint but also promotes energy independence and resilience.

As we left the solar power plant, inspired by the possibilities we had witnessed, we eagerly anticipated a future where solar energy and sustainable transport would converge, illuminating the path towards a brighter and greener world.

BluPine Energy, a prominent name in the renewable energy sector, is established in India by Actis, a global investor in funding and building sustainable infrastructure companies. With an investment of USD 800 million from Actis’ Energy Fund 5, BluPine Energy is dedicated to developing a state-of-the-art 4+GW renewable energy portfolio, exclusively in India.

The company believes in creating a sustainable world through tailored decarbonization solutions for diverse customers, including state and central utilities, commercial buildings, industries, and communities.

During our privileged interaction, we had the opportunity to engage with Neerav Nanavaty, the CEO of BluPine Energy. Nanavaty, a visionary leader, shared that the company develops, builds, and operates solar, wind, and storage assets, leading to the creation of enduring value for a sustainable future. With his deep understanding of the industry dynamics and market trends, he highlighted the pivotal role BluPine Energy plays in aiding the goals of net-zero targets. He added further that the company possesses extensive expertise in the development, engineering, procurement, construction, and operation of large-scale grid-connected solar and wind projects in India. These projects generate clean energy, which is supplied to various states and the central government through long-term Power Purchase Agreements spanning up to 25 years.

We got Neerav behind the wheel of the Ioniq 5, and what stood out to him about the car was the performance that this all-electric car delivers. Speaking about performance, the Ioniq 5’s performance is nothing short of exceptional. Its electric powertrain delivers instant acceleration, making for a thrilling driving experience while producing zero tailpipe emission. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has a claimed range of up to 631 kilometres on a single charge thanks to its 72.6-kWh battery pack. The 160-kW electric motor on the rear axle delivers 217 hp and 350 Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds. This is a very impressive electric car with a long-range, powerful performance, and efficient battery.

Under Nanavaty’s guidance, BluPine Energy, in less than a year, has swiftly established an impressive pipeline of over 1.5 GW of renewable energy assets, strategically distributed across 7 states in India. By investing in modern technologies and partnering with various stakeholders, BluPine Energy is driving economic growth and addressing pressing environmental concerns. Their commitment to sustainability, in alignment with Actis’ broader investment strategies, positions BluPine Energy as a key player in the global fight against climate change and the pursuit of a more sustainable and resilient future.

The vehicle’s efficient battery system and regenerative braking technology further enhance its energy efficiency, maximizing range and minimizing environmental impact. By embracing electric mobility, the Ioniq 5 showcases the potential for sustainable transport and aligns perfectly with our visit to the solar power plant. Both the Ioniq 5 and the solar power plant exemplify the shift towards renewable energy and sustainable practices, demonstrating how innovative technologies and eco-conscious design can work hand in hand to create a more sustainable and greener future.