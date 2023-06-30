Ferrari SF90 XX – New XX Joins Exclusive Programme

The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale is the first road-legal car in the very exclusive “XX” programme, a Spider is also being offered.

Ferrari’s special version cars have always pushed the performance envelope for their production models to new extremes; cars such as the 488 Pista and 812 Competizione have earned a rightful place in history. Ferrari’s “XX” programme, on the other hand, offers a select group of expert client drivers properly extreme cars that are not road-homologated to drive on the very limit on the track. There models include the 599XX, FXX, and the FXX-K EVO. Ferrari have now managed to bring together these two different spheres of experience to create a new special version car that draws on the programme’s concepts to effectively make it a road-legal XX: the SF90 XX Stradale.

The Ferrari SF90 XX has had its performance raised to new heights with 1,030 hp—30 more horses—thanks to specific software logic and the use of radical new aero solutions, including a fixed rear wing; the first on a road-going Ferrari since the the F50 in the mid ’90s. It delivers 530 kg of downforce at 250 km/h. The V8 combustion engine, uprated to 797 hp, is integrated with three electric motors, one each on the front axle (233 hp together), and one at the rear between the engine and the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. It weighs in at 1,560 kg dry and will do zero to 100 km/h in just 2.3 seconds and get up to 320 km/h.

Ferrari SF90 XX Spider

The Ferrari SF90 XX Spider brings the excitement of a XX super sports car with a drop-top configuration. The Spider has allowed Ferrari to use the modifications made to the rear of the car to create an instantly recognisable architecture in which the flying buttress seamlessly melds with the arrow theme of the front. Visual, the effect extends the body forwards. The car’s centre of gravity appears to be lower too, particularly from the side.

The carbon-fibre roll-bars protrude from the rest of the bodywork when the roof is lowered, integrating with the squat look created by the flying buttresses, thereby visual lowering the car’s volume. With the retractable hard-top up, the roll-bars become one with the roof structure. The mechanism can be operated in just 14 seconds, even while the car is moving at a speed of up to 45 km/h.