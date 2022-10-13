Citroën C5 Aircross Review: A Comfy Affair

The new C5 Aircross from Citroën is now offered in just one loaded trim, priced at Rs 36.67 lakh. We drove it around to assess how substantial the changes are





Story: Kurt Morris

Photography: Apurva Ambep

Citroën have had a decent start in the Indian market with two offerings, the C5 Aircross and the smaller C3. Both of these products have posted decent sales figures and Citroën, as a brand, has grown in presence. The company has also increased the number of showrooms across the country, so it is quite fitting that it has launched an updated version of the C5 Aircross. The French brand still has a long way to go in terms of covering the entire Indian market. We take a look at this refreshed C5 Aircross and see what’s new in terms of features as compared to the previous model.

The French automaker’s first model to be released was the C5 Aircross approximately two years ago. Since then, a facelift had already been introduced in the international markets and we now get this facelift version of the C5 Aircross. This upgrade adds much more than just exterior design changes. Citroën assert that the updated suspension and new seats significantly improve comfort.

Owing to its special and quirky design cues for an Indian-spec model, the Citroën C5 Aircross has always been a head-turning SUV. The company has only improved the SUV’s appearance with the facelift by making a few minor adjustments, mostly to the front fascia. The double Chevron design element is seen on the front; it begins at the middle of the grille, where it is more noticeable, and then spreads out to both sides as two lines. Integrated LED split-streaks replace the previous design for the headlamps and daytime running lights. The lower mesh grille has taken the place of the lower bumper’s faux rectangular air intakes and the vertical slats that act as the air intakes are now larger.



Except for the new 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, the SUV’s silhouette remains very similar to that of the pre-facelift model. Apart from that, the C5 Aircross still has the C-shaped chrome window beltline, roof-rails, and robust black body cladding with the trapezoidal motif. There haven’t been many changes made to the SUV’s rear and the “C5 Aircross” badging. The re-designed tail-lights, with new LED components, are the sole noticeable alteration. Citroën offer the C5 Aircross in three dual-tone colours with the option of a black roof with the three tones, as well as four monochromatic colours: Pearl Nera Black, Pearl White, Eclipse Blue, and Cumulus Grey.



A dual-tone black and grey decor welcomes you inside the Citroën C5 Aircross facelift. The absence of a gear lever, which has been replaced with a button set-up that can also be toggled via the silver switch, is probably the first thing a person would notice. This revised configuration is supported by a newly designed centre console that also holds a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system over newly positioned horizontal air vents. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported by the infotainment system, although they are not wireless.



With the new upholstery on the seats, arm-rest, and centre console, the remaining components in the cabin, such as the plastics, are excellent and have a very high-end feel. The drive mode selector switch and the gear selector toggle are now located on the centre console. Auto wipers, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a panoramic sunroof, an electrically operated tailgate, and other amenities are included in the C5’s equipment list.

The basic load capacity of the C5 Aircross remains 580 litres, increasing to 720 litres and 1,630 litres respectively when the second row is moved forward or when folded down. That will easily fit a weekend’s worth of bags for the entire family.

A 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine with a maximum power output of 177 hp at 3,750 rpm and with 400 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm powers the Citroën C5 Aircross. An eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission, which can be controlled with the paddle shifters, sends power to the front wheels. The engine is enjoyable to drive and feels refined when not being pushed. Although the C5 gave us an indicated fuel efficiency of 16.9 km/l, we came close to the manufacturer’s claimed figure of 17.5 km/l.



The C5 Aircross’s progressive hydraulic suspension system, which performs its tasks flawlessly and shields the occupants from most bumps and uneven asphalt patches, continues to be its most appealing feature. Despite not having all-wheel drive (AWD) like some of its rivals, the car does have useful additions such as Mud and Snow terrain modes.

The entry-level Feel trim has been withdrawn and the Citroën C5 Aircross facelift is priced at Rs 36.67 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Shine trim, over Rs 3 lakh more than the vehicle it replaces. Comparing the French SUV to models like the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and Volkswagen Tiguan at this price range, it is the most expensive choice. But if absolute comfort, refinement, and thoughtful design are what you’re after, the C5 is the SUV that is recommended.