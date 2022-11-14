BYD Atto 3 E-SUV Launched for Rs 33.99 lakh

BYD has launched its electric SUV Atto 3 for Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and the company is all set to start deliveries from early 2023. The booking are open on the official website and can be done for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The claims 1,500 bookings since launch.





Motivation for the Atto 3 is provided by a permanent magnet synchronous motor coupled with a 60.48 kWh Blade battery pack making 201 hp and 310 Nm of torque. The company claims an ARAI range of 521 km and a 0-100 dash in just 7.3 seconds. BYD is offering a 7 kWh home charger along with a 3 kWh portable charging box. The battery pack in the Atto 3 can be charged from 0-100 per cent in under 10 hours using a Type 2 (7 kW) AC charger and a 0-80 per cent can be done in 50 minutes with a DC fast charger. There is also a vehicle to load function with a 3.3 kWh output that enables the battery pack to charge other devices as well.



The company offers a warranty of eight years or 1.6 lakh kilometres on the battery, either of the two that comes first. Similarly, eight years or 1.5 lakh kilometres on the motor along with a six year or 1.6 lakh kilometre warranty on the vehicle. Over and above this, the company is also giving a six-year roadside assistance, six no-charge services and three-year 4G data subscription.



The Atto 3 has a neat front design with a blanked-off grille flanked by Crystal LED Combination headlamp unit on either side with LED DRLS. The grille has BYD badging right at the centre and sleek air dams at the bottom of the bumper along with faux skid plate. There are neat lines on the bonnet as well, the same design element can be seen on the profile of the car too. The Atto 3 comes shod with 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with body cladding. The rear section sports a one-piece through LED Taillight strip, a roofline spoiler and large BYD badging.



The interiors are unlike the conventional electric SUVs, it gets a grip-style door handles, dumbbell-style air con vents and guitar string type bottle holders on the doors, and these are all welcome design elements. It also gets a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a five-inch instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, powered tailgate, NFC key card and ambient lighting.



When it comes to safety, the car comes with ADAS, 360-degree camera, ABS, ESC, traction control, hill hold and seven airbags. The car will lock horns with Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric to name a few.

Story: Sumesh Soman

