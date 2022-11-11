 

2023 Honda Accord Teased

The 2023 Honda Accord has been teased by the Japanese car maker, the car is now in its 11th generation.


The car will come with two powertrains: a hybrid and a petrol only option. The petrol powered car will house a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine coupled with a CVT automatic making 195 hp and 260 Nm of torque. And the hybrid powertrain Accord will house a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle, four-cylinder paired with a two-motor hybrid-electric system making 207 hp and 335 Nm of torque. The hybrid model can only be availed in four trims: Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, Touring. The petrol only option can be had with just two trims:  LX and EX. A total of six trims and two variants to choose from for the 2023 Honda Accord.


In terms of exterior styling, the car gets long and straight lines with an upright front grille and blacked out LED headlamp units. The car has grown longer by 2.8-inches and runs on 17-inch wheels, top trims come shod with 19-inch alloy wheels. The car comes in eight colour options: Meteorite Gray Metallic, Urban Gray Pearl  and Canyon River Blue Metallic.

Inside the cabin, the 2023 Accord gets a 10.2-inch digital instrument panel along with a 12.3-inch touchscreen that sports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other noteworthy features include, Qi-compatible 15W wireless smartphone charging,  Google built-in, 12-speaker Bose system, 6.0-inch head-up display and Over the Air (OTA) software updates. The entry level trims get a 7.0-inch touchscreen audio system instead of the 12-inch unit.

Driver safety kit includes driver and passenger front airbags, knee and rear-passenger side impact airbags, camera with a 90-degree field of view, wide-angle radar with a 120-degree field of view, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS) to name a few.

There is no official statement of the 2023 Accord to make its way in the country, if it does, the car will go up against the likes of the Toyota Camry Hybrid and Skoda Superb.

