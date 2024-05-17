BMW X3 Shadow Edition Launched at Rs 74.90 lakh

As the name suggests, the BMW X3 Shadow Edition gets bold cosmetics to give it a sportier theme

There’s a new addition to the BMW X3’s variant line-up in the form of the xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition, priced at Rs 74.90 lakh, ex-showroom. As is tradition with such variants, the X3 Shadow Edition gets dark themed enhancements to give it a unique identity.

The enhancements start outside with blacked-out elements dominating the front grille, window sills, roof rails, and tailpipes. You also get a bespoke set of 19-inch alloy wheels and the SUV can be specced in the Brooklyn Grey or Carbon Black body shade.

Inside, the dark theme continues with a cabin draped in Leather Vernasca upholstery and contrast blue stitching complements it. The X3 Shadow Edition also comes with all the M Sport niceties such as an M leather steering wheel and sports seats. The biggest addition is ADAS that features lane change alerts, blind spot detection as well as front and rear collision warning alerts.

Under the hood, the X3 Shadow Edition is limited to the xDrive20d setup, that is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 190 hp and 400 Nm. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, it does the 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.9 seconds and has a top speed of 213 km/h.

The addition of the BMW X3 Shadow Edition to the X3 line-up adds a sporty choice for the SUV. The X3 continues to rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60 and the Audi Q5.