BMW iX Launched in India Starting at Rs 1.16 crore

The new BMW iX has been launched in India giving the Bavarian auto-manufacturer a presence in the premium electric SUV vehicle market. The new vehicle portrays BMW Group’s new tech flagship’s mantra of Sustainable and Responsible. Similar in size to BMW’s flagship SUV, the X5, the new iX is the electric version of the much-loved combustion-powered SUV.

The BMW iX will feature the company’s new system for the exterior and interior of the car, called ‘Shy Tech’. Shy Tech is when features inside and outside of the vehicle become visible only when in use and include sensors on the BMW kidney grille, camera and radar tech, flush door openers, integrated speakers, and BMW’s Head-Up Display whose projector is recessed into the instrument panel.

Other features need mentioning are the longest ever single-piece BMW Curved Glass Display, a race-inspired hexagonal steering wheel, BMW’s Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass Roof, multi-functional seats with bespoke leather upholstery, and ambient lighting to name a few.

The BMW iX will feature the company’s fifth-generation eDrive technology where an integrated drive unit within a single housing is powered by two electric motors, one for the front axle and the other at the rear axle. This amounts to a claimed acceleration time of 6.1 seconds taken for a 0 – 100 kmph figure and a power figure of 326 horses.

The 76.6 kWh is also claimed to have a range of 425 kilometres and varied charging options. These charging options are a 150 kW or a 50 kW DC Charger or an 11 kW AC Charger. The BMW iX will come with a complimentary smart BMW Wallbox charger that will be set up at a buyer’s choice of location which will be an 11 kW AC charger. This, however, would be an introductory offer and we are not sure how long it would be available in its complementary form.

With the electric vehicle market upon us, the BMW iX takes on the likes of the Audi e-tron, Mercedes EQC, and the Jaguar I-Pace