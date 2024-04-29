BMW i5 M60 xDrive Launched in India; Costs Rs 1.20 crore

BMW India’s fourth electric sedan, the i5 M60 xDrive, priced from Rs 1.2 crore, sits between the two extremes. The BMW i4 which costs Rs 72.50 lakh and at the other end is the BMW i7 which starts at Rs 2.03 crore with the i7 M70 xDrive model costing Rs 2.5 crore (all ex-showroom). Price-wise, it sits in a no-man’s land as the closest electric sedan rival is the Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan, which costs Rs 1.62 core, which is a significant chunk of change.

Interestingly, BMW have opted to bring the M version of the i5 instead of the regular one, making it the only BMW electric sedan to not be offered in base trim, as the i4 is not offered in M version and the i7 is offered in both. This being the M version of the i5, the performance is properly blistering, with outputs of 380 kW (517 hp) and 795 Nm. This increases to 442 kW (601 hp) and 820 Nm with M launch control/M sport boost—the extra power is available in Sport mode, but the extra torque is only accessible in M Launch Control or the M Sport Boost modes.

The acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is dealt with in 3.8 seconds thanks to a dual-motor AWD setup, and the WLTP-rated range is an impressive 516 km. Keeping the right foot down results in a top speed of 230 km/h. The i7 M70 xDrive is marginally quicker, at 3.7 seconds for a 100 km/h sprint.

The BMW kidney grille is illuminated, and from the front looks much better proportioned compared to a few other modern BMWs. That front-end also houses BMW’s Adaptive LED headlights. There are a bunch of M-specific design touches such as larger air intakes, gloss black flared side skirts and 20-inch M light alloy wheels.

On the inside, the BMW Widescreen Curved display has the new BMW Operating System 8.5 with M-specific details. There are also height-adjustable ventilated sport seats, an 18-speaker, 655-watt Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system and a Panorama Skyroof.

BMW India’s electric range now has a total of six cars, two SUVs and four sedans in a market that is fond of SUVs, so we think BMW know something we don’t. Read our review of the BMW iX xDrive50 here.