BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition Launched at Rs 46.90 lakh

BMW 220i M Sport Gran Coupé is BMW’s least expensive model in our market, and for the newcomers to the BMW family, there’s now a new variant—the BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition. The 2 Series Gran Coupé range starts at Rs 43.90 lakh, and the Shadow Edition is priced at Rs 46.90 lakh (all ex-showroom). There’s a Rs 3 lakh difference, then, so what do you get for the additional money?

Well, the first and most noticeable change is the completely blacked-out grille on the Shadow Edition, which reduces the visual mass of the grille as compared to the chrome one and gives the car a more lithe appearance. This is flanked by Adaptive LED headlights with M Lights Shadow Line specification— these have darkened inlays, in keeping with the aesthetic of the vehicle. There’s a black (obviously) boot lid spoiler too, and the Shadow Edition also borrows the floating hubcaps from more expensive BMW models which keep the BMW logo upright when the car is stationary.

Rest of the changes are on the inside, with Sensatec Oyster upholstery, complemented by an Exclusive ‘Illuminated Berlin’ interior trim. The gear selector is trimmed in carbon-fibre for that added sportiness.

The 220i is powered by a 2.0-litre, in-line, four-cylinder petrol engine pumping out 190 hp and 280 Nm via a seven-speed DCT, which helps the 220i do 0-100 km/h in 7.1 seconds. While this is a front-wheel-drive BMW, the engineers have tried to reduce understeer by utilising ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system) which works in combination with DSC (Driving Stability Control). The BMW Performance Control system increases the stability of the car by targeted braking of the wheels.

