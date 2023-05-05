Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback Production Begins in India

The Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback production begins locally at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) plant in Aurangabad, India, after introducing them to the Indian market.



The VW Group reaffirms its dedication to “Make in India” with this and continues to expand its product line to fulfil the constantly changing needs of the affluent Indian luxury consumer. Additionally, the brand recently raised the cost of these models. A 1.6 per cent price increase for the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback has been implemented from 1 May, 2023.

The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces 190 hp and 320 Nm of maximum torque, is employed in the Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback 40 TFSI and comes standard with the famed quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Regarding the exterior, it is based on the Audi Q3 but gets a roofline that resembles a coupé, giving it a bold appearance. The S-line external kit for the Audi Q3 Sportback’s style includes 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, angular LED headlamps on the front, a gaping hexagonal grille, and reworked LED tail-lamps.

There are five exterior colour choices for the Audi Q3 Sportback: Navarra Blue, Turbo Blue, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, and Mythos Black. Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige are the two interior colour options that are available.