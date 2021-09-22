Audi e-tron GT quattro and RS e-tron GT quattro Launched

India now gets the all-new Audi e-tron GT quattro from Rs 1.80 crore and the RS e-tron GT quattro from Rs 2.05 crore.

The bookings for the Audi e-tron GT quattro and the RS e-tron GT quattro had started a month ago. The e-tron GT can be booked with an amount of Rs 1 lakh.

The sporty new electric four-door coupé from Audi is an amalgamation of sportiness, convenience, and sustainability. It demonstrates the brand’s plans for shaping an emotive and exciting future of mobility. The e-tron GT quattro and the RS e-tron GT quattro will be the latest addition to Audi’s electric line-up that currently consists of the e-tron and e-tron Sportback.

The EV duo from Audi in India get a decidedly visionary design, thanks to those sculpted lines, the signature e-tron panel in place a grille, Matrix LED headlights, end-to-end LED tail-lights and arrowhead-shaped signature LED. Audi India are also expected to offer Audi laser light as an option across the Audi e-tron GT models As for the wheels, buyers will be able to choose from sizes ranging between 19 to 21 inches.

The Audi twins use an 93.4-kWh battery pack. The e-tron GT quattro makes 350 kW (476 hp) and 630 Nm of torque (390 kW/530 hp and 640 Nm in Boost mode), with a WLTP-certified range of up to 500 km. It can go from zero to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. On the contrary, with the same battery pack, the range-topping RS e-tron GT quattro produce a staggering 440 kW (598 hp) and 830 Nm of peak torque that help it achieve zero to 100 km/h in a surprising 3.3 seconds. In Boost mode, the output is temporarily raised to 475 kW (646 hp). However, the sportier RS provides a slightly lower range of up to 481 km on a full charge. The top speed of the Audi e-tron GT quattro is 245 km/h while the RS clocks 250 km/h.

The Audi e-tron GT quattro duo have a luxurious five-seater cabin with a Pre-Sense safety system, an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), and a flat-bottom hexagonal steering wheel with cruise control. The dash houses a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console. The latter offers support for Audi Connect services, natural voice commands, an e-tron route planner, as well as a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy