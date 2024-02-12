Aston Martin Vantage Receives Massive Upgrades

The Aston Martin Vantage’s mid-life refresh sees it get more than just a visual makeover

After soldiering on for quite some time, the Aston Martin Vantage gets its first proper mid-life refresh since its 2018 debut. Not only was this update a long time coming, but the wait was worth it as the changes put a proper focus on performance. Alongside this, the carmaker has also debuted the updated version of its GT3 race car.

The big changes start under the hood as the Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine has been uprated to 665 hp and 800 Nm. This is an incredible increase of 155 hp and 110 Nm over the model it replaces but it’s only 15 hp off its big brother, the DB12. These gains come from modified camshafts, a revised compression ratio, bigger turbos, and better cooling management.

On top of this, the eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox has been revised for quicker shifts, which helps the sports car reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 3.5 seconds and tops out at 325 km/h.

Power aside, the Vantage also gets other interesting performance buffs with stiffer suspension mounting points, adaptive dampers and a revised underbody. The re-tuned traction modes, launch control system, and electronic power steering make up the technical enhancements.

The updated Vantage has taken a leaf out of the DB12’s book thanks to the bigger front grille and Matrix LED headlamps. There are, however, some changes unique to the Vantage which includes a wider rear bumper and larger tailpipes. Complementing all this are 21-inch forged alloy wheels, with optional carbon ceramic brakes that save up to 27 kg. Inside, the DB12 inspiration continues with a new dashboard, featuring a 10.25-inch infotainment system, as well as an optional Bowers & Wilkins 15-speaker audio system.

As far as the GT3 race car is concerned, the engine is detuned to 544 hp (variable by boost) and gets a more aggressive body kit, an Xtrac six-speed sequential transmission, carbon-fibre body panels and an aluminium chassis based on the road-legal Vantage.

While there’s no word on whether the Aston Martin Vantage will get a V12 like before, it is unlikely to happen considering the DB12 already fills that slot. However, the new Vantage’s upgrades should certainly enhance its sports car appeal.