Aston Martin Bulldog Set to Conquer 200 mph (321.86 km/h)

The iconic one-of-one Aston Martin Bulldog, an automotive legend in its own right, is gearing up to achieve a significant milestone: reaching a speed of 200 mph (321.86 km/h).

Classic Motor Cars Ltd (CMC), a renowned restoration company based in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, in the UK, is putting the finishing touches on the legendary British car for this highly anticipated challenge.

Scheduled to take place on 6 June at the Machrihanish airfield , a former NATO base in Scotland, this daring feat is set to captivate automotive enthusiasts worldwide. After being awarded the “RAC Restoration of the Year” accolade and the coveted “Coppa d’Ora” at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the Bulldog underwent rigorous testing over the past few months to prepare for this monumental undertaking.

Led by experienced technician Brett Eggar and under the watchful eye of Managing Director, Tim Griffin, the dedicated team at CMC has invested countless hours into this over 40-year-old vehicle to ensure its performance aligns with Aston Martin’s original vision of creating the fastest production car ever on the road.

Tim Griffin, Managing Director of Classic Motor Cars Ltd, expressed the dual nature of their mission: preserving the car’s originality while enhancing its capability. He said, “We have been dealing with 40-plus-year-old engineering and making sure that the integrity of the car is maintained while enabling it to reach 200 mph. In this case, we have not altered the basic engineering or engine of the Bulldog but have sought to strengthen and support the original specification.”

The ambitious endeavour represents the culmination of over 7,000 hours of meticulous restoration work conducted by the passionate team at CMC. Although the high-speed attempt will be restricted to the media and the CMC team for safety reasons, car enthusiasts and admirers have the opportunity to witness the legendary car and meet the driver at the Machrihanish airfield between 1 and 2 pm.

The flat and distinct Aston Martin Bulldog was a one-off creation to showcase the sporty performance side of the brand in a new way at the turn of the 80s. With a 600-hp, 5.3-litre V8 engine, the Bulldog graced several features and collector card collections. Now, we shall see what it can really do.

Story: Aswin Sreenivasan

Also Read: BMW M2 2023 Tested Review – Manual M Missile