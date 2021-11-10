All New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Launched

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been launched from Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Both manual and AMT choices are available.
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio now gets a complete revamp on the styling front, with a new engine that is claimed to be the most fuel-efficient petrol mill in the country.
The highly-anticipated, all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio has prices starting from Rs 4.99 lakh for the LXi manual variant and going up to the ZXi+ AGS variant that will cost Rs 6.94 lakh (both ex-showroom)
Design-wise, the Celerio gets a complete overhaul with a youthful appeal. The headlamps, bumpers and tail-lamps have been revised droplet-style clusters, complemented by new 15-inch wheels. Its overall dimensions have been tweaked as well with a wheelbase that’s 10 millimetres longer, the length has grown by 95 mm and the width has been increased by 55 mm.
Under the hood, the Celerio gets a new “K10C” three-cylinder petrol engine pushing out 67 hp at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm at 3,500 rpm, paired to either a five-speed manual gearbox or an automated Auto Gear Shift (AGS). Maruti Suzuki claim that this motor is the most fuel-efficient petrol engine in the country, offering a mileage of up to 26.6 km/l.
On the infotainment front, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets a 7-inch Smartplay touchscreen with navigation and phone integration. Creature comforts include steering-mounted audio controls, smart keyless entry and ignition along with over 12 safety features, including hill-hold on the AGS models.
The Celerio locks horns with the Datsun Go and the Hyundai Santro. We’ll be driving the Celerio soon, watch this space for more.
