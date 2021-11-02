All-New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Bookings Open

Bookings for the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio have commenced in the Indian market.

Bookings for the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio have opened for a token amount of Rs 11,000. Even though the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio has not been fully revealed yet, we get to see a bit of the design language in the video advertising the booking announcement. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets a much-needed update after quite a while and as we can see, the new model seems to have taken inspiration from the Swift: it is now slightly curvier than the previous generation model. The front fascia sports an all-new grille with sharp chrome accents combined with a new headlamp. Maruti Suzuki also promises it to be the most fuel-efficient car in the segment.

They have also revealed that the new Celerio will be powered by the next-gen K-Series dual-jet, dual VVT engine with the idle start-stop feature which will offer better mileage. The power figures are yet to be revealed. More details to follow once the car is officially launched. The current model is priced starting at Rs 4.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), so we can expect the new model to be priced at a slight premium over the current model.

Announcing the bookings open for the All-New Celerio, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch, Celerio took the market by storm with its unique style and the revolutionary Auto Gear Shift (AGS) Technology, that helped democratize the two-pedal technology in the country. Brand Celerio has since then stood for new age technology, modern design, and practicality. Today’s urban, progressive and aspirational customers, look for lively, active, and vivid products to match their persona. The All-New Celerio with a new petrol engine, vibrant and stylish design, and a host of segment-first features is an all-rounder. We are confident that the all-new Celerio will once again energize the compact segment.”

CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Powered by Next-Gen K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engine with first in segment Idle Start-Stop Technology, All-New Celerio will be the ‘Most fuel-efficient petrol car in India’.”