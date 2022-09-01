Advanced New MG Gloster Launched in India

The advanced new MG Gloster has been launched in India with a slew of updates and equipment, starting from Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Gloster is a periodic upgrade for MG Motor India’s full-size premium SUV that now incorporates much more kit. Being the first SUV in its segment to feature Level 1 autonomous driving capability, the new MG Gloster now brings an even richer and safer drive experience with an updated i-SMART system that now boasts of more than 75 connected car features. As before, the new MG Gloster gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine with as high as 216 hp. It’s available in in both two- or four-wheel drive; the former using a tune with 161 hp and 374 Nm, whereas the 4WD gets 216 hp and 479 Nm. The new MG Gloster’s intelligent 4WD system packs an all-terrain system with seven modes.

The Gloster’s advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features door open warning, rear cross traffic alert, and lane change assist, and build on the existing 30 standard safety features to make the advanced new MG Gloster a safer and smoother vehicle. It retains its 12.3-inch touchscreen and high-quality audio system with 12 speakers, an electric dual panoramic sunroof, 12-way power adjust driver seat with massage and ventilation, wireless charging, along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, plus the first-in-segment Shortpedia News app and Gaana song search via voice commands.

The all-new “British Windmill Turbine” theme for the alloy wheels is available on the 4WD variants.The new MG Gloster also gets the new “Deep Golden” colour option, in addition to the Metal Black, Metal Ash and Warm White exterior paint finish choices. A total of three seven-seat variants are being offered: Super (Rs 32 lakh), Sharp (Rs 36.68 lakh), Savvy (Rs 38.45 lakh), with the top-spec Savvy offering a choice of both six or seven seats or two- and four-wheel drive (Rs 40.78 lakh), all ex-showroom.

The new MG Gloster also offer a personalized car ownership program called “My MG Shield” with more than 180 after-sales service options. Customers will be offered a standard 3+3+3 package, that is, warranty of three years/unlimited kilometres, three years of roadside assistance and three labour-free periodic services.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, ‘Technological disruption, constant evolution, and best-in-class customer experience are key priorities for us at MG. The Gloster is known for being bold, sturdy, versatile, and luxurious, and we are grateful for our customers’ response to it. With its 2WD and 4WD trims, powerful engine options, next-gen technology, Autonomous Level 1 and My MG Shield Package, the “Advanced Gloster” is designed to delight and excite our new-age customer.’