21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance in Delhi

The 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance – International Vintage Car Rally will happen from 21-23 February 2025 in Delhi. The three-day event will pay tribute to the golden age of motoring paired with the vibrant cultural diversity of India.

With the India Gate in the background, 125 rare vintage and classic cars and 50 vintage motorcycles will be on display at the 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance. Among the highlights will be the French 1939 Delahaye (Figoni et Falaschi), British classics including Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Aston Martin, and American legends such as Cadillac and Ford.

The event will not be just about cars as it is a celebration of India’s artistic and cultural traditions. Visitors can enjoy mesmerizing Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Kathakali, and folk performances from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Haryana, offering a true feast for the senses. The event will also bring a distinguished panel of judges and experts from across the globe, including Christian Kramer, Chief Judge; Nigel Mathews, Deputy Chief Judge; Andrew Bagley; Max Girardo and Raoul San Giorgi.

The 21 Gun Salute Heritage and Cultural Trust which has been under the leadership of Madan Mohan has become a prestigious vintage car show. Madan Mohan has a deep understanding of restoration and craftsmanship and over the years, he has not only restored rare cars of the bygone era but also imparted the skill and knowledge by creating a dedicated team specializing in mechanics, upholstery, and bodywork to restore vintage cars to their original glory.