2024 Porsche Cayenne GTS, Cayenne GTS Coupe India Prices Revealed

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne GTS is priced at Rs 2 crore while the Cayenne GTS Coupe retails at Rs 2.01 crore (all prices, ex-showroom)

Back in April this, the facelifted 2024 Porsche Cayenne GTS was back in a bolder avatar inside and out. And now, Porsche have revealed the prices of the performance SUV in India that is Rs 2 crore for the Cayenne GTS and Rs 2.01 crore for the Cayenne GTS Coupe (all prices, ex-showroom).

So what makes the Cayenne GTS bolder than before? Let’s start with the design where it looks the part. Porsche have given it an aggressive makeover with dark tinted headlights, a large front grille, sporty 21-inch wheels with red brake callipers and bronze-coloured tailpipes. The SUV even rides 10mm lower than before to further accentuate the aggressive makeover.

The other and more important bold update comes under the hood. The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine makes 500 hp and 660 Nm, which is an uptick of 40 hp and 40 Nm over the model it replaces. It is paired with an eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic gearbox which helps it reach 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds with a 275 km/h top speed. There’s also some performance wizardry in the form of adaptive suspension, torque vectoring, Porsche Traction Management (PTM) as well as optional Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC).

Inside, it’s an all-black theme with red contrast stitching and GTS badging on the head-rests. curved digital driver’s display. The main additions include a curved digital driver’s display, an optional passenger-side infotainment display as well as a Bose sound system and ambient lighting.

In markets abroad, the Porsche Cayenne GTS is the sweet spot between the standard V6 and Turbo variants, but in India, since hybrid variants aren’t sold here, the GTS is now the most hardcore Cayenne you can buy in the country. Rivals for the performance SUV include the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, and the Audi RS Q8.