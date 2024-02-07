2024 Mini Cooper Finally Gets an ICE Option!

The latest iteration of the Mini Cooper initially showed up as an electric only hatch but now gets two combustion choices.

Back when the 2024 Mini Cooper made its global debut, it marked a significant change for the hatchback as it came in electric form first before getting an internal combustion engine. Well, that wait is now over as the Mini Cooper has finally gotten ICE options.

So, what are the engine options? For starters, the lineup starts with the Cooper C, which comes with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder tubro-petrol engine that puts out 156 hp and 230 Nm. Step from that and you get the Cooper S that packs in a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 204 hp and 300 Nm. All this is enough for a 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.7 seconds (Cooper C) and 6.6 seconds (Cooper S) respectively. The C gets a seven-speed DCT whereas the S gets the eight-speed automatic. The new Cooper won’t be getting the option of a third pedal.

The Mini Cooper is famous for its go-kart like handling prowess and the latest iteration of the hatchback gets trickery such as a bespoke suspension and damping system tuned for that sort of feeling, as well as brakes, which, the carmaker claims have the stopping power to keep things stable.

Performance numbers aside, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that there is very little to differentiate the ICE Cooper from its electric counterpart and that isn’t exactly a bad thing. Despite the generation change, the hatchback retains the classic proportions we know so well, while the design gets a sleeker look. Compared to the EV however, the ICE Mini Cooper gets tweaks to the front grille to accommodate the different powertrain as well as different alloy wheel designs with sizes ranging from 16 to 18-inch units. Inside, things remain as is, with the 9.4-inch OLED infotainment screen retained from the EV.

While the Mini Cooper has gotten a long-awaited ICE option, there’s still a wait for the newest iteration of the hotter JCW version; even though there is an optional JCW exterior trim on offer. There’s no word yet on when we can expect the proper hot hatch variant to show up, but it’ll likely show up later on this year with 245 hp or perhaps more. As for when we can expect the new Mini Cooper in India, since we are yet to get its electric counterpart, it will likely be a long wait, possibly stretching towards 2025.