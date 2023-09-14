2023 Tata Nexon Launched in India

The 2023 Tata Nexon has been launched in India with an introductory starting price of Rs 8.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of design language, the silhouette of the car remains the same from the side but the front and rear end get futuristic LED lighting. Another change distinguishing it from the older model is the aerodynamic 16-inch alloy wheels.

The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine develops 115 hp at 3,750 rpm and 260 Nm between 1,500-2,750 rpm and is offered with a choice of the same six-speed manual transmission or six-speed AMT. The 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine produces the same 120 hp at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm between 1,750-4,000 rpm. Transmission choices on offer include the six-speed manual and six-speed AMT but now it is also offered with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Both AMT and DCT variants also get a new gear knob and paddle shifters.

The top-spec Nexon gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster that can also be used for navigation. Apart from that, the car also gets all of the connected features and more. The new Nexon is available in four personas – Fearless, Creative, Pure, and Smart. Prices for the car range between Rs 8.09 lakh and Rs 13.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

Read our review of the updated Nexon here: https://carindia.in/tata-nexon-2023-first-drive-review-fresh-face-fresh-colours/

Read our full review of the new Tata Nexon.EV here: https://carindia.in/tata-nexon-ev-first-drive-review/