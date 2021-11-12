New 2022 Porsche Macan Launched in India

The new 2022 Porsche Macan has been launched in India from Rs 83.21 lakh. The Macan, Macan S and Macan GTS have been launched.

As we’ve reported before, this could well be the last Porsche Macan with just a combustion engine. The 2022 Porsche Macan gets increased performance, sharper design and a slew of new equipment updates. The all-new model that follows is expected to take the all-electric route on the VW Group’s modular electric platform.

The 2022 Porsche Macan gets a tweaked front-end design. All models use seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission driving all four wheels. Mixed rubber, with broader rear tyres, is standard across the range. Inside, the Macan brings an enhanced interior with a new operating concept: touchscreens instead of buttons, for a clearer structure to the cockpit. There’s a new, shorter gear-lever in the centre of the new control module with a standard analogue clock at the top of the dashboard.

The 2022 Porsche Macan entry model is the “Macan” (no R4 suffix in the EU) with the 2.0-litre, in-line four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine uprated to 265 hp and 400 Nm (up 13 hp and 30 Nm on the model we tested earlier). It will do 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and get up to 232 km/h.

The new Porsche Macan S is essentially the previous GTS. The new GTS is the previous Turbo. Well, more or less. The new Porsche Macan S packs the 2.9-litre V6 turbo-petrol with 380 hp and 520 Nm – up 26 hp and 40 Nm on the 3.0 V6 it replaces. The S will do 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and get up to 259 km/h.

The 2022 Porsche Macan GTS, meanwhile, gets the 2.9 V6 turned up to 440 hp and 550 Nm, the latter arriving and staying for 100 rpm higher – 1,900 to 5,600 rpm. It also receives sport-tuned air suspension that lowers its ride height by 10 millimetres. The Macan GTS will sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds and get up to 272 km/h.