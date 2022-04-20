2022 Ferrari 296 GTS Unveiled

The new Ferrari 296 GTS is an open-top version of the marque’s 830-hp mid-engined hybrid supercar, rivalling the likes of the McLaren 720S Spider and Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, with “class-leading levels of driver engagement”.

The Ferrari 296 GTS is the evolution of Ferrari’s mid-rear-engined two-seater berlinetta Spider concept powered by the new 120° V6 engine good for 663 hp, coupled with a 167-hp electric motor that made its debut on the 296 GTB, that unleashes a massive 830 hp from the plug-in (PHEV) total. The car redefines the whole concept of fun behind the wheel, guaranteeing pure emotions not just when it is being pushed to its limits, but also in day-to-day driving situations.

In typical Ferrari fashion, it gets a retractable hardtop which largely maintains the look of the coupé when it’s up. The folding roof needs just 14 seconds to go up or down even while the vehicle is travelling at speeds of up to 45 km/h. Press the button to lower the top and the roof will split into two sections that fold flush over the engine bay.

Courtesy of a rear window, one can still admire the 3.0-litre V6 making 663 hp on its own. Working together with the electric motor, the Ferrari 296 GTS produces a massive 830 hp and 740 Nm of torque. It’s enough plug-in hybrid punch for a zero-to-100 km/h dash in 2.9 seconds and to 200 km/h in 7.6 seconds. Flat out, the electrified convertible will do 330 km/h. Switch to electric power and the top speed drops to 135 km/h.

All that power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed DCT and E-Diff, and the MGU-K located between the engine and the gearbox. A clutch is set between the ICE and the electric motor to decouple them in electric-only eDrive mode. Much like the GTB, the new 296 GTS has an all-electric driving range of 25 kilometres courtesy of a 7.45-kWh battery pack.

The 296 GTS is the fourth plug-in hybrid model as part of Ferrari’s electrification strategy and is not the only debut planned for this year by Ferrari as in just a few short months, the wraps will finally come off the Purosangue SUV.

Story: Alshin Thomas

