 

Home / Home / 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30i Launched in India

2022 BMW X3 xDrive30i Launched in India

by

 

The new for 2022 BMW X3 has been launched in India starting at Rs 59.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Two xDrive30i petrol variants are available.

2022 BMW X3

BMW’s successful Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) has seen a refresh and the new 2022 BMW X3 becomes sportier and more modern with a refreshed look, updated premium interior and a host of new features and equipment. The emphasis on classic X-elements is evident, as always, with a powerful presence, space aplenty and involving driving dynamics.

The highlight outside is the larger BMW kidney grille in a single-piece frame with adaptive LED Matrix headlights. The flush-fit free-form exhaust ends are sportier. The two trims on offer are the SportX Plus and the M Sport. The latter features larger air inlets in high-gloss black and air curtains with a sportier rear bumper and new 19-inch alloy wheels; 20-inch M alloy wheels are available for early takers.

The 2022 BMW X3 interior has a multi-function sport steering wheel, powered seats with memory, and a lot more The M Sport trim gets sport seats, Sensatec perforated upholstery, an M leather multi-function steering wheel with buttons, M interior trim, a panoramic glass roof and the Welcome Light Carpet. Ambient lighting with six dimmable designs is also offered, as is three-zone automatic climate control.

Only the 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo petrol engine is offered in the 2022 BMW X3. It produces 252 hp and 350 Nm, enough to accelerate the car from zero to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds and get to a top speed of 235 km/h. An eight-speed automatic transmission drives the xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system. Additional tech includes Adaptive Suspension with electronically-controlled dampers, steering wheel paddle-shifters, cruise control with braking function, Automatic differential brakes (ADB) with electronic differential locks with the dynamic ability enhanced by the BMW Performance Control system.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies are offered including BMW Gesture Control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, BMW Live Cockpit Professional with 3D Navigation and a high-resolution 12.3-inch screen, Parking Assistant Plus with 360° camera, and a 464-watt Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 speakers.

The SportX Plus is priced at Rs 59.90 lakh and the M Sport costs from Rs 65.90 lakh, both ex-showroom.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The new evolved third generation BMW X3 is here to continue the model’s trailblazing success in the premium mid-size SAV segment. Refreshed design and driving performance make BMW X3 a luxurious and practical car that is agile on and off-road. You will experience the unbeatable thrill and joy of a distinctive combination of powerful drive, sporty dynamics and comfort. With its independence and individuality, the new X3 packs in unlimited action and is meant for Everything x Everywhere.”

 

Tags: , , , , ,

About the author: Jim Gorde

 

Automotive Correspondent at Car India and Bike India.
Believes that learning never stops, and that diesel plug-in hybrids are the only feasible future.
t: @CarIndia/@BikeIndia
IG: @carindia_mag/@bikeindia

 

Recent posts in Home

 

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


eight × = 16

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *