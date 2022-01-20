2022 BMW X3 xDrive30i Launched in India

The new for 2022 BMW X3 has been launched in India starting at Rs 59.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Two xDrive30i petrol variants are available.

BMW’s successful Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) has seen a refresh and the new 2022 BMW X3 becomes sportier and more modern with a refreshed look, updated premium interior and a host of new features and equipment. The emphasis on classic X-elements is evident, as always, with a powerful presence, space aplenty and involving driving dynamics.

The highlight outside is the larger BMW kidney grille in a single-piece frame with adaptive LED Matrix headlights. The flush-fit free-form exhaust ends are sportier. The two trims on offer are the SportX Plus and the M Sport. The latter features larger air inlets in high-gloss black and air curtains with a sportier rear bumper and new 19-inch alloy wheels; 20-inch M alloy wheels are available for early takers.

The 2022 BMW X3 interior has a multi-function sport steering wheel, powered seats with memory, and a lot more The M Sport trim gets sport seats, Sensatec perforated upholstery, an M leather multi-function steering wheel with buttons, M interior trim, a panoramic glass roof and the Welcome Light Carpet. Ambient lighting with six dimmable designs is also offered, as is three-zone automatic climate control.

Only the 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo petrol engine is offered in the 2022 BMW X3. It produces 252 hp and 350 Nm, enough to accelerate the car from zero to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds and get to a top speed of 235 km/h. An eight-speed automatic transmission drives the xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system. Additional tech includes Adaptive Suspension with electronically-controlled dampers, steering wheel paddle-shifters, cruise control with braking function, Automatic differential brakes (ADB) with electronic differential locks with the dynamic ability enhanced by the BMW Performance Control system.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies are offered including BMW Gesture Control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, BMW Live Cockpit Professional with 3D Navigation and a high-resolution 12.3-inch screen, Parking Assistant Plus with 360° camera, and a 464-watt Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 speakers.

The SportX Plus is priced at Rs 59.90 lakh and the M Sport costs from Rs 65.90 lakh, both ex-showroom.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The new evolved third generation BMW X3 is here to continue the model’s trailblazing success in the premium mid-size SAV segment. Refreshed design and driving performance make BMW X3 a luxurious and practical car that is agile on and off-road. You will experience the unbeatable thrill and joy of a distinctive combination of powerful drive, sporty dynamics and comfort. With its independence and individuality, the new X3 packs in unlimited action and is meant for Everything x Everywhere.”