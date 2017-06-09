 

#Throwback – 12 GM Cars That Never Came Here

With GM exiting the Indian car market, we can’t help but wonder what we’re potentially missing. Here are 12 car models we never really got to experience in India.

Story: Jim Gorde

We know that General Motors (GM) are pulling the plug on sales in India, though exports will continue. However, we can’t say they don’t make some good cars. Here are some that have made an impression, in alphabetical order, for obvious reasons.

Buick Efijy

2005 Holden Efijy Concept. X07SV_HD023 (Australia)

A reimagination of classic car design with modern engineering, the Efijy was a jaw-dropping concept from 2005. Sadly, it never made it to production. Even so, it was featured in the sequel of the movie Bad Boys as Will Smith’s personal transport.

