The New Kia K8 – Sport in a Sedan

With a focus on modern, premium quality and dynamic performance, the Kia K8 has been introduced as the successor of the popular Kia K7, also known as the Cadenza.

Kia claim that innovation and elegance has culminated to birth the sleek and futuristic sports sedan profile of the K8. Other than the design features, the Kia K8 is also a combination of sportiness and performance. Kia shine the limelight on the brands new new design identity with the K8 which represents a new model name for Kia and also the new contemporary Kia logo. Kia’s new logo expresses ‘symmetry’, ‘rhythm’ and ‘rising’ elements, embodying Kia’s confidence and renewed commitment to customers.

The exhibit of the brand’s futuristic thinking is the new signature frameless ‘tiger nose’ grille of the Kia K8. Small, detailed, diamond-shaped lattices constitute the grille integrated within the front bumper to give a clean yet expansive look to car. The intricate diamond lattice on the front is supposedly meant to mimic the movement of light rays, and resembling a star cloud is the turn signal in the headlights.

Inspired by the sophisticated yachts sailing across calm waters, the Kia K8 features a dynamic character line on the side, across the entire 5,015-mm length of the long sedan. Chrome finish along the DLO (Daylight Opening) line and the bottom of the doors adds to the grace and confidence.

The 3D vertical tail-light clusters hug the corners of the Kia K8, emphasizing clean, angular lines at the rear and further adding depth and width to the rear of the car. Completing the progressive yet elegant front and side profile is a dynamic and muscular rear-end while a clean tailored spoiler with the futuristic-looking horizontal tail-light under the spoiler lip beautifully finishes the sporty, low roofline.

The new Kia K8 is set to arrive in select global markets towards the end of the year. We could also expect to see it here in India should Kia decide to take on the segment above.

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy