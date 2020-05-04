Škoda Karoq TVC is Live, Launch Imminent

The Czech brand are launching the Karoq, a new compact SUV, here in India. The Karoq shares its MQB platform with the Volkswagen T-Roc and will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass.

Like it’s VW group sibling the Karoq will come into India via the CBU route. It is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI, inline-four petrol that puts out 150 hp from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque between 1,500 and 3,500 rpm. Transmission duties are performed by a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic. This 1.5 TSI also feature’s the VW Group’s proprietary Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) which can deactivate two cylinders out of the four based on your driving pattern to help save fuel.

You can book the Škoda Karoq for Rs 50,000 online and deliveries were slated to commence in the first week of May, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed all timelines back. However, considering the fact that the TVC has been made live online, and promotions of the new Karoq are ramping up, its launch shouldn’t be too far away either. Since the Karoq will be a CBU like the T-ROC, we expect it to be priced similarly to the T-ROC – so somewhere in the Rs 18-22 lakh bracket. We don’t expect the diesel variant to be brought in during the initial launch, and we will bring you confirmation of both price and variants as soon as we receive them, so watch this space. In the meantime, if you want to know more about the Karoq, we have already driven it, so check our review out –