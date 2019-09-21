Renault Kwid Climber AMT Long-Term User Review Second Update

Here is another update about our Renault Kwid Climber AMT that we have for a long-term user review.

Making the Most of the Summer Break

Taking off from the everyday mundane for a long, relaxing drive is not an easy task, especially when the kids are still at school. The last time we had such an excursion was during the Diwali vacation. After that, the Kwid has been treated to the everyday grind only and while the AMT was certainly a useful tool to handle rush-hour traffic, I was waiting for a chance to get away from the city.

Fortunately, I got my chance during the kids’ summer vacation. Having bundled the family and luggage into the Kwid, we set off for Ganapatipule. Unlike on my previous trip, the roads were far better this time and we were able to cover long distances with fewer breaks in between.

I am fairly impressed with this little French hatchback. In addition to seating my family of four in comfort with ample space for bags in the large boot, the Kwid also returned a respectable 18-19 km/litre on a trip that spanned around 1,000 km.

Where to next, you ask? Having dropped my daughter off to school earlier today, I am afraid the more pressing query is, when?

Update

Renault Kwid

Variant: Climber AMT

Driven: 3,900 km

Like: Fuel efficiency, space (cabin and boot)

Dislike: Abrupt and jerky gear-shifts while overtaking

— Ramnath Chodankar