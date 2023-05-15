Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXi+ Auto Long Term Review – Mild Hybrid, Great Dependability

After a tenure that spanned over eight months and 7,500 kilometres, the time has come to bid adieu to our trusty Brezza.

Driven: 7,752 km

Like: Paddle-shifters, 360-degree camera

Dislike: Not much

This is the top-shelf ZXi+ model with an automatic transmission. Allow me to answer the fuel-efficiency question right away by saying that this car was good for 13 km/litre when it was driven primarily in the city. The previous month I got a chance to embark on a road trip with the family to Karnataka and on that trip, the car returned as much as 15 km/l on the highway.

The K15 petrol engine is smooth and refined; however, it is not the most peppy unit in combination with the six-speed automatic transmission. So, I usually rely on the paddle-shifters to execute quick overtakes because it is fun and adds to the joy of driving. It was also during this trip that my family appreciated the generous space in the cabin and the boot of the car, which was voluminous enough to swallow all of our luggage. Spending hours inside the cabin did not get monotonous for my family because they made good use of the infotainment system. The touchscreen is powered by a very easy-to-use interface which makes navigating through the menus an easy affair. Personally, I like how Maruti Suzuki have made life easier when it comes to parking the car by offering a 360-degree camera that lets one choose from multiple angles and, on that note, it is nice how the head-up display is usable yet non-intrusive.

The well-equipped cabin was complemented by a comfortable ride and, at the end of my time with the car, I am quite convinced of the new Brezza’s ability to shoulder the expectations of a small family.

Story: Ramnath Chodankar