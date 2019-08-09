New Nissan Kicks Diesel Base Variant Launched

Nissan Kicks diesel XE, a more affordable variant of the SUV, has been introduced in India at an attractive price of Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom).



The standard features of the new Nissan Kicks diesel XE variant includes Nissan Connect (with 50+ Connected Car technology features), music system with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, cooled glove box, shark-fin antenna and automatic climate control with rear a-c vent. Safety features such as dual airbags, ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, speed sensing auto door lock and impact sensing auto door unlock, and rear parking sensors make the entry-level Nissan Kicks SUV a good value proposition.

The Nissan Kicks diesel was till now available in XL, XV and XV Premium variants, which are priced at Rs 11.09 lakh, Rs 12.51 lakh and Rs 13.69 lakh respectively. Like the rest of the variants, the new Nissan Kicks diesel XE continues to be powered by the 1.5-litre K9K dCi turbo-diesel engine, generating 110 hp and 240 Nm of peak torque. The petrol version of the Nissan Kicks comes with a 1.5-litre H4K unit that makes 106 hp and maximum torque of 142 Nm.

Additionally, the Nissan Kicks is now available with a five-year warranty package and 24×7 roadside assistance without any extra cost. And to keep the maintenance cost low, customers are offered two options – ‘Silver’ and ‘Bronze’ which promise to save up to 30 per cent compared to paying for regular maintenance. The ‘Silver Package’ covers the usual wear and tear (excluding battery and tyres, of course), while ‘Bronze Package’ covers scheduled maintenance, as mentioned, with a saving of 30 per cent on the actual cost.