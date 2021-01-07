MG Hector 2021 and Hector Plus Seven Seater Launched in India

MG Hector 2021 has been launched in India and it has eight new things to show off.

Wait a minute. There are nine new things about the MG Hector 2021 when you include the new pricing. It begins from Rs 12.89 lakh for the base petrol variant and goes up to Rs 18.33 lakh for the top diesel model (both prices are ex-showroom).

Within 18 months since it was first launched, the MG Hector 2021 has arrived and this arrival announces as many as four new features each on the exterior and interior of the car. On the outside, the new car now sports a dual-tone paint job, a new chrome grille at the front, a glossy black element on the tailgate and, thankfully, larger 18-inch alloy wheels shod with Goodyear 215/55 radials. The cabin also receives four new additions in the form of dual-tone upholstery, auto-dimming rear view mirror, wireless charging for smartphones and the voice command system is now equipped to recognize and respond to inputs in hindi and english.

Everything else about the MG Hector 2021 remains the same as its predecessor. The new car will also offer three engine options; the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol hybrid and the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel. While the turbo-petrol variant is offered with a choice of six-speed DCT or a six-speed manual, the other variants will continue to be available only with a six-speed manual.

In addition to the five-seater, MG also introduced the seven-seater Hector Plus as well. Now, the brand has a total of 24 trim levels across the three variants in the Hector range, including the six- and seven-seater variants of the Hector Plus. The pricing for all the variants and trim levels are as follows.

Story: Joshua Varghese