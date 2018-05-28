Mercedes-Benz Rolls Out 100,000th Car in India

Mercedes-Benz reaches another milestone in India, rolls out 100,000th car in India and it is an E-Class.

For Mercedes-Benz, India is a big market and reaching a milestone of producing 100,000 cars in the country in less than 25 years, is the perfect reason to celebrate. Recently, a brand new E-Class rolled off the production line at the company’s world-class production facility in Chakan, Pune, and it became the 100,000th car. In fact, the first ever car assembled by Mercedes-Benz back in 1995, in India, was an E-Class.

Mercedes-Benz started their Indian operations in 1994 and led the segment for quite some time. Currently the company has nine key models in its portfolio including the new generation sedans like the CLA, GLA, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class and SUVs like the GLC, GLE, GLS and also the ultra-luxurious Maybach S 560. Mercedes also have more models under their performance sub-brand Mercedes-AMG. This achievement have also made them the first luxury car makers in the country to reach such a big number.

On this occasion, Roland Folger, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “The roll out of the 100,000 th Mercedes-Benz vehicle in India is a strong testimony of the impeccable customer trust and the unsurpassable brand equity Mercedes-Benz enjoys in this dynamic country. The journey that began 24 years ago, as we pioneered the luxury car segment in the country, has only gotten more fruitful and today we remain the most preferred luxury brand in the country. The milestone of rolling-out 100,000 cars is also the result of the absolute dedication of all past and present employees of Mercedes-Benz India, who remain our best brand ambassadors. This achievement also reiterates Mercedes-Benz’s India commitment and we strongly believe in the India story and it’s potential. We will further deepen our strong connect with the Indian customers and keep continuing to fascinate them with our products and customer service.”

He further added, “With the growing demand of Mercedes-Benz products, a spiraling aspiration among young successful Indians, our extensive and expanding local portfolio, combined with an unparalleled network and innovations in customer service; we are positive that the next production milestone will be attained even earlier. We pioneered luxury motoring in India and with our ‘customer delight’ approach and vision for future, we are confident of defining future mobility in India as well.”