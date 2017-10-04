Mahindra Introduce W9 Variant for XUV 500

Fresh from the launch of a new variant of the TUV300, Mahindra have followed it up with an addition to the XUV 500 range as well. Mahindra have introduced a new W9 variant for their flagship SUV, the XUV 500. The W9 trim is priced at Rs 15.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), let’s see what your money will get you.

Features include electric sunroof with anti-pinch, and reverse camera with dynamic assist – all of which were previously available only in the top-of-the-shelf W10 variant. On the dashboard, most of your attention is bound to be grabbed by the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, capable of monitoring the air pressure and temperature in each tyre in addition to displaying other useful information. The W9 will also feature the recently introduced ‘Ecosense’ (only on the manual option). Want to know more about Ecosense? Check out our detailed story here.

Powering the car is the same 2.2-litre mHawk engine that produces 140 PS at 3,750 rpm and a peak torque of 330 Nm between 1,600 to 2,800 rpm. Mahindra have also announced that the W9 XUV 500 will be available in both six-speed manual and automatic variants.

Features that didn’t make it to the W9 trim are logo projection lamps on ORVMs (Outer Rear View Mirror), all-wheel-drive (even as an option), power-adjustable driver’s seat, leather upholstery, window chrome lines, illuminated scuff plates, sporty aluminium pedals, side and curtain airbags, driver express-up window, bonnet with hydraulic assist, and camping lamp.

Story: Joshua Varghese