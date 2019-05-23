Kia Mid-SUV Launch On 20 June; Cabin Sketch Revealed

Though the new Kia SUV will be based on the Hyundai Creta platform, it promises to be completely different in terms of features, styling and market positioning.

The Indian Automotive sector is getting more and more exciting by the day. This is pretty evident through the arrival of new international car manufacturers in our market. These days SUVs are the going trend for car makers newly entering the Indian market, with an aim to stand out and make an impact. After the news of MG Hector’s launch (read the story here), the Korean car maker Kia is all set to enter the Indian road space as it unveils the upcoming Kia SUV first sketch of the upcoming car’s cabin and interiors.

Kia are known for their beautiful cabin layouts and use of good quality materials globally. The Kia SUV made-for-India is said to carry forward the same traits. The interior sketches reveal an attractive and upmarket cabin with chic design details, such as metallic highlights in the air vents.

There’s a broad, sweeping, dual-tone dashboard which hosts a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The black-and-brown theme is also seen on the seat upholstery which looks rather interesting, at least in the sketches. While the grab-rail on the passenger side of the centre console adds a sporty feel. Kia will also equip the new SUV with ambient lighting feature.

The new Kia SUV will be revealed fully on 20 June, just a day after the global premiere of Renault Triber sub-four-metre seven-seater. Based on 2018 Kia SP concept, this mid-size SUV will be Kia’s very first product in India. The design of the car is tailored to woo the younger generation of buyers. The picture of the sketches reveals that the car will sport a wide tiger nose grille. Other design details like the car’s long hood, strong character line on the front bumper, the sharp lines pressing into the bodywork catches the eyes easily. Moreover, its sturdy shoulder lines matched with a glasshouse which tapers towards the rear of the car, and the rear bumper with a metallic muffler effect, gives the compact SUV a modern day flair and sportiness.

Another significant design detail is the car’s LED headlamps which extend over the radiator grille. Additionally, the lamps feature a three-dimensional light graphics and a diamond pattern at its trailing edges. The design is carried over to the rear LED lamps as well. All these details give the car an appealing look which is at par with the market standards.

Byung Chul Juh, Head of Kia Styling at Kia Motors Corporation, was quoted saying, ”We have created a car which stands out everywhere, from the city to the countryside. Its robust yet sporty design will be matched by a wide range of features and technologies that are universally suited to younger buyers in markets around the world. Our new mid-SUV is a proposition that no other car in its class will match.”

Although the new Kia SUV is being manufactured in Anantapur district at Andhra Pradesh, this will be a strategic new product for Kia internationally as it does not have an SUV of this size in its global line-up. Local production of the new car model has already stared at Kia India plant (read about it here). Now, how well the car will connect with the Indian buyers in real time is yet to be seen when the car will be revealed fully late this summer. For further updates keep checking out our page.

Story: Koustubh Mukherjee