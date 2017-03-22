India-specific 2017 Jeep Compass to be unveiled on April 12

The car will be built at the Fiat Chrysler plant outside Pune

The 2017 Jeep Compass will be officially launched in India on April 12, to join the Jeep Cherokee and Jeep Wrangler in the American manufacturer’s line-up in the subcontinent. The SUV will be available in both, petrol and diesel variants and, although the exact engine specifications are not known at this time, we expect to see the MultiJet-II 2.0-litre turbo-diesel with either 140 or 170 PS on tap. What we do know is that the India-spec Compass will come equipped with Jeep’s proprietary Active Drive 4×4 system, making this a capable off-roader. Expect a premium interior with steering-mounted controls, touchscreen display, climate control and upmarket materials all around.

The Jeep Compass will be Jeep’s first locally-manufactured product, and as such the manufacturer should be able to keep prices competitive in the lively premium SUV segment.