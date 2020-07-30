Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Offered With Special Scheme

The Hyundai Kona, India’s first fully-electric SUV, is now available with a range of variable warranty options to suit the needs of its buyers.

Buying a new Hyundai Kona e-SUV has become even more appealing with the introduction of the special warranty scheme. Existing customers can also opt this Wonder Warranty offer and avail these benefits without paying anything extra. The Wonder Warranty is offered in three options. First is the three-year/unlimited-kilometre; second is the four-year/60,000-km; and the third option is a five-year/50,000-km plan. This, obviously, is apart from the battery warranty of eight years or 1.6 lakh kilometre which is offered as standard with the EV.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India have installed 7.2-kW AC chargers at more than 50 of their dealerships in 30 cities across India. Not to mention, every Hyundai Kona is provided with a 7.2-kW AC charger to ensure charging at customer’s residence in about 6 hours 10 minutes. Further, the Korean car major also offers the industry-first ‘Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V)’ charging facility to provide car charging to customers anywhere, anytime in cities like Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Portable chargers are also available for emergency charging support (through roadside assistance partner) at Delhi and Bengaluru.

Commenting on the scheme for Hyundai Kona Electric, Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing and Service, said, “Hyundai has always kept its customers at the highest pedestal and offered unmatched customer experience. The Hyundai Kona has pioneered in the Future Mobility and Green Mobility space. In line with the response we have received for India’s first fully-electric SUV, we have introduced the Wonder Warranty scheme which elevates the after-sales customer experience by offering them the freedom of choice and provide complete peace of mind.”

In the recent past, Hyundai Motor India have rolled out several digital initiatives keeping the need for social distancing in mind. These include online service booking, vehicle status update via WhatsApp, pick and drop from home/office and online payment facility, and even a “Contactless Service Experience”.

