Bringing The 7 To The SUV: New BMW X7 Unveiled



BMW have finally unveiled their new flagship SAV (Sport Activity Vehicle), the BMW X7, positioned above the X5.



The new BMW X7 is the largest BMW X model ever, at 5,151 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width, and 1,805 mm tall. It boasts the largest kidney-grille ever fitted to a product from the Bavarian giant. BMW also admit that the large grille ‘gives the car a sense of presence’. The slim all-LED headlamps are standard with BMW offering their new Laserlight units, other options include either 21- or 22-inch rims to replace the standard 20-inch wheels.



Step aboard the SUV and you notice it comes as standard with three-row seating, with the middle row able to seat either six or seven occupants. All seats are electrically-adjustable and, with the abundance of space, the car boasts an impressive boot capacity of 326 litres with all seats upright, and a maximum of 2,120 litres. Other luxurious features include the four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, the large three-section panoramic ‘Sky Lounge’ glass roof, ambient air package with eight different fragrances, and the Bowers & Wilkens Diamond Surround Sound system.



Under the hood, the new Bavarian flagship SUV will be offered with the option of either a petrol or diesel motor. The petrol options include the 40i which packs the signature 3.0-litre inline-six turbo-petrol motor which produces 340 PS and 450 Nm. The other petrol option, currently only available in the US, is the 50i: the 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo motor developing 462 PS and 650 Nm. There are two diesel options available. The 30d uses the 3.0-litre inline-six turbo-diesel motor producing 265 PS and 620 Nm. The other option is the M50d which has the quad-turbo version of the straight-six which develops an enormous 400 PS and 760 Nm. All engine options are paired with BMW’s rear-biased xDrive AWD (All-Wheel Drive) system, and come as standard with an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. All models also come paired with the adaptive air-suspension system with electrically-controlled dampers which has the ability to tweak the car’s height of the vehicle to suit the road surface. The ride height can also be altered through the BMW Display key. The car also has rear-wheel steering and the Executive Drive Pro system which scans the road ahead and takes action to prevent any bumps are all optional. There is also an optional off-road pack for only the 40i and 30d which features an underguard for the front and off-road specific differential lock along with the xSand, xGravel, xSnow, and xRocks terrain response systems which prepares the car to for any surface conditions.



The BMW X7 will be loaded with a variety of state-of-the-art driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control with stop and go functions. The Driving Assistant Professional pack also adds the steering and lane control assist, lane departure warning, lane change warning, side collision protection, evasions aid, crossing traffic warning, and wrong-way warning. The car also packs the latest BMW Head-up display giving out more information to the driver than before. Parking Assistant including rear view camera and Reversing Assistant come as standard in the BMW X7. Other than the large array of safety systems, the car also packs BMW’s latest Live Cockpit Professional with their most recent 7.0 Operating System as standard, the full-digital instrument cluster along with the 12.3-inch screen housing the iDrive system. The car also is paired with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant which made its début in the new G20 3-Series.



The BMW X7 is the pinnacle of Munich’s SUV knowhow and will be manufactured at BMW’s plant in Spartanburg. The market launch of the car will commence in March 2019, and we expect it to come to our shores soon.

Story: Sahej Patheja