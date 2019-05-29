All-new BMW X1 Unveiled for 2020

The Bavarian brand has intoduced the facelifted version of their smallest SUV – the 2020 BMW X1 – in international markets.

The current generation of the BMW X1 has been on sale for the last three years now, and it was about time that the designers at BMW brought some freshness to the vehicle. This refreshed version marks the third generation of the X1 model.

The most prominent change in the facelifted X1 lies at the car’s front end. That signature Kidney grille is now even bigger and bolder on the new BMW X1. The grille also features heavy chrome details. Apart from this, BMW have made the car’s headlamp unit larger and it is a bit more swept back, as in all the latest offerings from the German carmakers. The car now sports a more aggressive stance, thanks to the new bumper. The bumper now comes with a pair of sleek horizontal LED fog lamps and a pair of bigger air-scoops. The blacked-out bumper parts add to this car’s menacing visage. The side profile of the car has been retained mostly from the previous generation X1, but the rear end of the car gets wider tail-lamp units. The tail-lamp gets 3D effects, similar to the ones on its bigger siblings, the X5 and X7. The rear bumper also gets minor changes like wider exhaust pipes than the previous X1.

The interior of the car also gets fresh highlights, like the all-new iDrive infotainment system, which is now bigger. Another change is the new electronic gear selector switch. The third-generation BMW X1 is now offered with three new upholstery variants. Other than these changes, rest of the interior reamins the same.

Under the hood, the new BMW X1 will be offered with with three- and four-cylinder BMW TwinPower Turbo engines. There are two petrol and two diesel engines in the range. The petrol range starts with the 140 PS 1.5-litre sDrive18i that has a peak torque of 220 Nm. The more powerful 2.0-litre X1 sDrive20i delivers a total power output of 192 PS with a maximum torque of 280 Nm. The diesel range utilises a 2.0-litre power-plant and both the sDrive and the all-wheel drive xDrive18d models deliver 150 PS and a peak torque of 350 Nm. The 190 PS all-wheel-drive xDrive 20d is at the top of the X1 range delivering a maximum torque of 400 Nm. A plug-in hybrid version called the X1 xDrive 25e will join the line-up in 2020, pairing an electric motor with BMW 1.5-litre petrol.

The facelifted X1 should be available internationally in the next few months, and will also be followed by an India launch in the near future.

Check out the official launch film of BMW X1 here:

Story: Koustubh Mukherjee