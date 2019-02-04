2019 Renault Kwid Gets New Infotainment System and Safety Kit



The Renault Kwid range gains safety features and a new touchscreen system at no extra cost. Now the standard equipment list across all the variants includes a host of safety features such as Anti-Lock Braking System with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (ABS with EBD) which until now were available on the RxT(O) and Climber versions only. Apart from this the 2019 Renault Kwid comes equipped with a driver-side airbag, and driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, and speed alert which has become mandatory on Indian cars. (Also read: Renault Kwid – One Year User Review)

The infotainment which was available on the RxT (O) and Climber trims also get upgraded and now offer Apple Car Play and Android Auto compatibility, with Voice Recognition and Video Playback. Furthermore, the Renault Kwid AMT variants now sport the much-needed crawl feature (Traffic Assist) which helps the vehicle to crawl forward in slow moving traffic and also prevents the car from rolling back on slopes.

Just like the price, the engine options remain unchanged which includes the 0.8-litre and the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol motors.

New Renault Kwid 2019 Range Pricing (ex-showroom, New Delhi):

Renault Kwid 0.8-litre

Standard at Rs 2.66 lakh

RXE at Rs 3.09 lakh

RXL at Rs 3.35 lakh

RXT-O (MT) at Rs 3.82 lakh

Renault Kwid 1.0-litre

RXT-O (MT) at Rs 4.04 lakh

RXT-O- (AMT) at Rs 4.34 lakh

KWID Climber MT- 1.0 L Sce at Rs 4.33 lakh

KWID Climber AMT- 1.0 L Sce at Rs 4.63 lakh