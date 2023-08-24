Volkswagen – Value-driven, High and Mighty

The Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus have been around for just over a year but they have reinvigorated the segments they are in with their outstanding performance and tremendous value.

What do you think of when you imagine yourself buying a car, especially one to treat yourself? It should be fun to drive? Sure. It should look good? Of course. It should be safe and comfortable? Definitely. But it should also offer great value and the maximum bang for your buck. Shouldn’t it?

That’s where Volkswagen come in. German engineering quality with a made-in-India and made-for-India process and outlook means the best of both worlds. Tough, reliable, and powerful with a final form that exceeds expectations over the challenging terrain, climate, and varied surfaces and road conditions that India offers. Besides, earning a top five-star safety rating from the Global NCAP is no mean feat. These are both designed tough and built to endure.

The Volkswagen Taigun presents itself as a potent and capable SUV, combining the virtues of a robust build with a high ground clearance, space, and immense versatility. It’s great for a first premium purchase and also works well for a young couple or a new family, with safety and comfort being top priority. Besides, the specially tuned suspension, steering, and assistance systems ensure maximum driving pleasure as well as an enjoyable drive.

Sedans are cool and inherently fun to drive with their low and sleek stance. The Volkswagen Virtus makes an outstanding case for itself with its sharp styling and modern features. The fun factor is more than met with engaging driving dynamics, quick and responsive handling, and perfectly calibrated steering and brakes. Besides, there is a generous space for both passengers and cargo with its voluminous boot.

The choice of powertrains is the icing on the cake. A compact and frugal 1.0 TSI petrol turbo engine offers 115 hp and 178 Nm of torque, making for effortless acceleration and cruising ability balanced with incredible fuel efficiency. The option of a six-speed manual or automatic transmission put the power in your hand or let you choose a more convenient and relaxed driving variant, whichever you prefer.

The larger and more powerful 1.5 TSI is amongst the most modern powertrains available, combining cutting-edge fuel-saving technology such as start-stop and cylinder deactivation with a generous dose of grunt when called for. With 150 hp and 250 Nm on tap, the 1.5 TSI offers a choice of manual transmission or a signature Volkswagen dual-clutch automatic “DirectShift Gearbox” (or “DSG”) for lightning-quick gear-shifts, telepathic responses, and commendable efficiency.

The variant structure has been revitalized with some exciting new additions, making sure there is one car that will suit your specific taste. Fun? Efficient? Spacious? Safe? Tech-loaded? Choose whichever one you want. You can’t go wrong with a cutting-edge new Volkswagen.