Skoda Are Cooking Up A Sub-four Metre SUV For 2025

Skoda’s new sub-four metre SUV for India will utilise the MQB-A0-IN platform, like the Slavia and Kushaq

After the success of Skoda Auto’s ‘Made for India’ models, the Slavia sedan and Kushaq compact SUV, the carmaker is all-set to expand that line-up with a new model set for launch in March 2025. This announcement, made at the carmaker’s annual press conference, is an important one as the new model will mark Skoda Auto India’s entry into the hotly contested sub-four metre SUV segment. To top it all off, the carmaker has also released its first design sketch of the upcoming model.

While details are scarce, the design sketch does give an inkling on what to expect. Being based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, like the Slavia and Kushaq, the Kushaq similarities are present with muscular creases on the bonnet and a butterfly front grille design. What separates the new model from the Slavia and Kushaq however, is the split headlamp setup with LED DRLs on top.

Considering the platform it’ll be based on, Skoda’s upcoming SUV will likely be limited to the 115-hp 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that already does duty in the Slavia and Kushaq. The same could be the case with the transmissions on offer with the possible option of a six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic. As for the more powerful 150-hp 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol unit also offered in the Slavia and Kushaq, the sub-four metre SUV will likely miss this option to keep costs under control.

As things stand, we don’t have a name for Skoda’s new sub-four metre SUV, but the carmaker has already shortlisted five names– Kyroq, Kariq, Kylaq, Kymaq and Kwiq. What’s more, the carmaker is leaving it up to the public to decide the name via a poll called Name Your Skoda. What’s more, the carmaker will also open up to choosing the 10 best user suggested names with the criteria being that the name starts with K and ends with Q. These 10 names will be taken into consideration and a poll will be run to lock down the final choice.

While March 2025 is still some way away, Skoda’s new sub-four metre SUV for India has some tough competition to go up against. Rivals include the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon and Nissan Magnite. So it will be key for the carmaker to get the pricing right.