2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Arrives In India At Rs 6.49 Lakh

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a fresh look, more kit onboard and a new petrol engine under the hood

After a long teaser campaign, the covers are finally off the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift. And the prices are out too, ranging from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in five trims, there’s a whole lot new in the latest iteration of the Swift while still having that familiar quirky hatchback vibe.

On the outside, the India-spec 2024 Swift looks quite similar to the model sold abroad and has a front-end that looks inspired by a Mini-Cooper. What’s new however starts with a new front grille dominating the face, flanked by a fresh design for the LED headlights. Moving towards other areas of the new Swift, the alloy wheels have received a fresh design and the LED tail lamps have also been refreshed with a C-shaped motif.

Inside, things may be new for the Swift, but it is something very similar to the Fronx, Baleno and Grand Vitara. There’s plenty of new features which include a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charging pad and six airbags as standard. Returning bits include keyless entry with push-button start/stop, automatic climate control, cruise control, electronic stability control, as well as rear parking sensors with a camera.

A big change is under the hood where the 89-hp 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol unit has been replaced by an 82-hp 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. There’s also a new suspension setup and a new hydraulic clutch release added to the mix. Fuel efficiency figures stand at 24.8kmpl (MT) and 25.75 kmpl (AMT).

The launch of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift gives the long-standing hatchback moniker a fresh lease of life and will rekindle its rivalry against the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.