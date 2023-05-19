Range Rover SV Introduces Bespoke Commissioning Service

The Range Rover SV Bespoke Commissioning Service has now opened, to offer clients enhanced levels of personalisation and refinement.

According to Land Rover, the SV Bespoke Commissioning Service is the pinnacle of personalisation and is available on the Range Rover Autobiography and Range Rover SV. To achieve the specification they want, clients are able to curate their Range Rover at the SV Bespoke Commissioning Suit in the UK, visit global retailers or for the ultimate convenience, complete their order through an exclusive virtual service.

The SV Bespoke service offers access to a vast range of materials, as well as interior and exterior finishes. Clients follow a unique and comprehensive seven-step creation process that considers colours, themes, SV exclusive options, materials, veneers and finishers, customisations and personalisation. Two themes are available, Intrepid and Serenity. Each finished vehicle promises to be as unique as its creator, although curated design combinations chosen by the Land Rover design team are available to help clients make their dream spec a reality.

Inside, there are up to 391 material colourways available, while the curated SV Bespoke paint palette comprises more than 230 colours in satin and gloss finishes. Alternatively, the SV Bespoke Match to Sample paint service can replicate any exterior colour request, providing limitless scope for individuality.

The level of craftsmanship available from the experts at SV Bespoke is exemplified by the attention to detail lavished on the Range Rover bonnet and tailgate script, which is available in a range of precious metal finishes including 24-carat gold.

There are also a suite of enhancements across the Range Rover line-up, including the latest generation Pivi Pro infotainment and more power for their new plug-in electric hybrids. The powerful and efficient plug-in electric hybrid engines feature a new 160-kW (218-hp) electric motor which, when combined with the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder “Ingenium” petrol engine, produces 338 kW (460 hp) and 404 kW (550 hp) in the P460e and P550e – up from 324 kW (440 hp) and 375 kW (510 hp), respectively.

Petrol-electric hybrid power continues to be available for the long wheelbase Range Rover SV in P460e guise. Clients have the option to also specify the four-seat long wheelbase body design, apart from the five-seat configuration, coupled with the SV Signature Suite option and efficient hybrid power.

The “P530” 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 petrol engine from BMW, now uses the 48-volt mild-hybrid technology for the first time, offering a total of 530 hp and 750 Nm. The system delivers increased efficiency by harvesting energy captured when decelerating and braking, and storing it in a compact lithium-ion battery, leading to improved responses when the stored energy is redeployed under acceleration or when coasting. Other benefits of the system include smoother operation of the start/stop functionality and improved emissions.

A more powerful version of the V8 is also introduced on Range Rover SV, featuring an enhanced power output of 615 hp and 750 Nm of torque, for an even smoother and more powerful experience. The order books are now open for D350, P400, P460e, P550e, P530 and P615 with the enhanced program, in India too.

Story: Alshin Thomas

