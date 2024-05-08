Range Rover P400 LWB Autobiography Review – Celeb Chariot

Glitz and glamour are no strangers to the Range Rover. From footballers to film stars, the clientele of this luxury sport utility vehicle (SUV) is creme-de-la-creme. We find out what makes it so desirable.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

When the paparazzi are busy filming our movie stars as they step out, my eyes are busy seeking their cars. It was clear that car enthusiast or not (and regardless of the number of cars they own), almost every successful celebrity has a Range Rover. Is it their way of supporting Tata Motors or does the Range Rover offer something all of them need? A call to the Land Rover India press office gave me a few days with the, hold on, Land Rover Range Rover P400 LWB Autobiography and here are my findings that no one asked for.

The Range Rover press car is probably the only Range Rover that caters to a lacklustre audience; especially yours truly. Naturally, there were no paps to herald its arrival at our office and, even in a nondescript grey colour, the Range Rover’s elegance was subtly yet firmly established. The designers have ensured that this luxury SUV stands out as an opulent chariot to cater to those with an affinity for reductive, tasteful styling. Although it may look worlds apart from its early predecessor, it is interesting to note that even in its fifth generation, the heritage is intact because it retains the falling roof-line, strong waist-line, and rising sill-line that define the Range Rover. This exquisite blend of modern minimalism and heritage would have been enough to secure the first batch of bookings.

Furthermore, the focus on aerodynamics has given this Range Rover one of the most slippery bodies in the luxury SUV space with a drag coefficient of 0.30. The car we drove came equipped with 22-inch wheels which do justice to the SUV’s dimensions but it can accommodate 23-inch units too.

Open one of the doors and the reason for its celebrity status becomes evident. It would be paltering with the truth to call the armchair facing the steering wheel a driver’s seat. Not only is it adjustable to accommodate any driver, it is also adequately luxurious. The main attraction in the dashboard is a 13.1-inch touchscreen (largest ever in a Range Rover) which features Pivi Pro. As advertised, it is easy to use and most of the important functions can be accessed in less than two taps. Impressive as it is, I feel it is better to have physical controls for adjusting the temperature; less distracting, you see. However, if a sleek and seamless look is what one wants, it does not get better than this.

Audio needs are taken care of by a Meridian sound system that is armed with as many as 35 speakers, including a few in the head-rests. In addition to converting the car into an opera house, they also play a crucial role in cabin refinement. Those who use noise-cancelling headphones will find it easier to appreciate just how quiet it is inside the cabin because Range Rover use the same technology to isolate the occupants from road noise and it works. This sanctuary is rounded off by a luxurious substitute for leather. Ultrafabrics and a Kvadrat wool-blend line the seats and live up to the standards of luxury we have come to expect of a Range Rover, but it does not end there. Having catered to one’s senses of touch, sight, and hearing, they have also ensured that the air in the cabin is nothing like what is around the car. Apparently, their air-purifying technology is so good that it not only makes the air inside the car cleaner but is also claimed to be good enough to filter out pathogens, including the ones that caused COVID-19.

In this five-seater variant, the centre console in the second row opens out to reveal a touchscreen that gives the passengers as much control over climate control and music as does the front row. Furthermore, the rear seat passengers also get massage functions and their own 11.4-inch touchscreens for entertainment. The blinds roll up at the touch of a button and the occupants are shut off from the world of cameras and flash-lights just like that. Existing in one’s own space even when all hell breaks loose sounds luxurious to me.

Range Rover offer a variety of engines and in this one we had the services of a refined and powerful 3.0-litre, straight-six, turbo-petrol unit. It developed a potent 400 hp and 550 Nm while transmission duties were handled by an eight-speed automatic from ZF. Put pedal to metal and it is capable of propelling the car from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds, which may not seem like much for a 400-hp SUV but is impressive for a lounge on wheels. The electronics at work do a good job of harnessing all that torque and converting it into movement that belies the car’s heft. After driving around for a while, it became evident that the Range Rover was at its best in Comfort mode because asking a straight-six to perform under the limitations of Eco seemed criminal and Sport felt exciting but not natural.

The steering is not particularly responsive but with 7.3 degrees of movement at the rear axle, this large Range Rover is easier to manage than one would imagine. Tricky parking, tight U-turns, and fast corners were made significantly easier. The turning radius is less than 11 metres: useful in the congestion of metropolitan cities where it is expected to spend most of its lifetime. However, it is still a large car and its size is still felt in traffic.

The 1992 Range Rover was the first luxury SUV in the world to come equipped with air suspension and this one continues the tradition, albeit with a significantly improved version. Despite riding on 22-inch wheels, the big Range Rover glides over most of our bad roads without breaking a sweat. Electronic suspension also allows the car to be raised or lowered, including an automatic lowering when it comes to a halt, to allow easy ingress and egress.

On twisty roads, the Range Rover’s modus operandi is to flow through the corner which means carrying broadly the same speed throughout the bend. Some additional effort is needed to drive it fast because it is not a driver’s machine, so driving long distances may be slightly taxing as compared to its competition. While it does cater well to those who want luxurious motoring, it has little to give to those who seek the confidence to attack corners, turn in sharply, and exit at full chat. This is an SUV that prefers to waft around a curve at reasonable pace. When driving fast, body-roll is evident but not too bad, considering the size of this car. Some credit is also due to the chassis department. It is built on the Modular Longitudinal Architecture which is 80 per cent aluminium but 50 per cent stiffer than its predecessor’s. The car uses a brake-by-wire system which returns excellent stability while decelerating but robs some feedback of the pedal.

The one thing I have not seen anyone do with a Range Rover is take it off road and I understand the reason. Why risk taking such an expensive car off the road? However, should the need arise for a bit of adventure or just some time away from the urban chaos, it is reassuring to know that the Range Rover is more than just a pretty face. Armed with Terrain Response 2 and an active locking rear differential, this SUV knows to maximize traction even in places where it is non-existent.

The Range Rover is a lot of SUV. It is so big that it may actually be the size of a small apartment. It costs a whopping Rs 3.16 crore (ex-showroom). For that price what one gets is a luxurious cocoon that isolates its occupants from whatever chaos exists outside its sleek exterior. It is clearly something that has been created for the elite of the society.

Its competitors include the Bentley Bentayga, BMW X7, Lexus LX, and Mercedes-Maybach GLS. For more exclusivity, Range Rover have the SVO (Special Vehicle Operations) department which will build you one just the way you like it. For a lot more money, of course.