Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift First Drive Review – Taking it Easy

The Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift is the new two-pedal automated transmission variant with a naturally aspirated heart. We drove it in Chennai.

Automatic cars are finding homes at a far greater rate today than not a few years ago. With worsening traffic and road conditions, having an automatic transmission makes life easier while making for lesser engagement of the left leg while putting less pressure as well—on the leg and the driver it’s attached to. It’s no surprise then that automatics are fast becoming the favoured transmission types for urban daily drivers. I say “automatics” because there are many types—the popular ones are the traditional fluid-coupling torque-converter automatic transmission (AT), the dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT), the continuously variable transmission (CVT), and the automated manual transmission (AMT). Which brings me to the new Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift.

The new Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift brings an two-pedal automatic choice to the naturally aspirated engine model. The 1.0-litre, three-pot which was, until now, available only with a five-speed manual, now gets the EZ-Shift AMT as well. Furthermore, Nissan India will not offer just a pair of these variants, they will have them across the range; a total of five Magnite EZ-Shift variants will be offered from the entry XE to top-of-the-line XV Premium Dual-tone we have here. Also, a big change is the introduction of the new blue paint finish with the contrasting black roof to the list of colour choices.

Apart from the paint scheme, the exterior of the Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift has seen little to no change, save for the addition of the the new dual-tone paint scheme option. And, yes, there’s “EZ-Shift” badging on the rear. The Magnite has always been a good-looking car with sharp lines and distinct creases making it a modern compact SUV to behold. It appears larger than it is, at times. The grille with the chrome surround, the narrowing LED lighting, the silver skid-plates and door trim, the roof-rails, and the 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels all contribute to its visual appeal.

Inside, there is a dark-ish theme with a few varied shades of grey making for a neat cabin in the Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift. The seats are comfortable and offer good support, even for larger frames. There is plenty of room for rear passengers as well. The tail-gate opens up to reveal a 336-litre boot which can be upped to 690 litres with the 40:60 split rear seat-back folded down. Back ahead, front and centre is the large 8.0-inch touchscreen.

This complements the 7.0-inch full-colour TFT driver information display behind the wheel. The steering wheel is adjustable for height and has controls for multimedia and the driver information display. The ergonomics are great and it seems well-executed. However, the quality of materials used and fit-and-finish of some areas—particularly the driver foot-well—surely need improvement. One may also opt for accessories, including wireless charging, a cabin air purifier, ambient lighting, and more cool kit.

Since the automated transmission is the main focus of this Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift review, let’s get to it.

Also read: Renault Triber Easy-R Review

More on page 2 >