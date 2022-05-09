New Mercedes C-Class – Five Things You Need to Know

The all-new Mercedes C-Class is set for launch. Here are five things you need to know about the W206 Baby S-Class:

1) New Mercedes C-Class Style

The new C brings some attractive new styling with elements inspired by the new S-Class. These include the MultiBeam LED headlamps, sharp new grille designs and sleek body. The LED tail-lamp clusters look sharp and the wheel designs, too, are new. A dual-pane sunroof also adds to the luxury quotient. Inside, a choice of beige, black or brown interior is offered. The AMG Line also gets a choice of two-tone brown and black. Six exterior colours are offered.

2) New Mercedes C-Class Size

The W206 generation C-Class has grown in size. It now measures 4,751 millimetres long (+65 mm), 1,820 mm wide (+10 mm), 1,438 mm high with a ground clearance higher by 7 mm, and a 2,865 mm wheelbase (+25 mm). This makes it the most generously proportioned C-Class ever. Yet, with a coefficient of drag of 0.24, it’s just as aerodynamically gifted.

3) New Mercedes C-Class Equipment

The new Mercedes C-Class brings a slew of new kit in terms of comfort, connectivity, convenience and safety. The new MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User eXperience) interface brings a huge centre touchscreen and high-res, crisp driver info display. With “Hey, Mercedes!” a slew of functions are just a voice command away. The Mercedes me app with Mercedes me Connect brings a number of safety and convenience to your smartphone, putting remote control of several functions, including open/close windows and sunroof, engine and climate control start and stop, doors lock or unlock, and more.

4) New Mercedes C-Class Engines

The all-new Mercedes C-Class also brings three new powertrains—one petrol and two diesels—all of which are four-cylinder, 48-volt mild-hybrids.

The C 200 is the turbo petrol with the “M 254” 1.5-litre engine making 204 hp and 300 Nm.

The C 220 d and more powerful C 300 d both use the new “OM 654” turbo-diesel engine displacing 1,993 cc, thanks to additional stroke depth from the new crankshaft. The 220 d has 200 hp and 400 Nm, while the 300 d has a V6-rivalling 265 hp and 550 Nm.

All three use the 9G-Tronic hybrid automatic transmission driving the rear wheels, with the mild-hybrid EQ Boost system sandwiched between the engine and transmission, The motor assist is to the tune of 15 kW (20 hp) and 200 Nm, and kicks in for starting, start/stop, overtaking assist and coasting to maximise fuel efficiency. The C 220 d is rated at 23 km/l, while the C 300 d can do 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds.

5) New Mercedes C-Class Price and Variants

Mercedes-Benz India have launched the new C-Class. The bump up in price from the previous line-up is a couple of lakh rupees; remember, they were non-hybrid. The C 200 Avantgarde is Rs 55 lakh, the C 220 d Avantgarde is Rs 56 lakh and the C 300 d AMG Line is Rs 61 lakh, all ex-showroom.